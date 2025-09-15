School offers pupils 40-inch TV as a reward for turning up to class
A secondary school in special measures is offering pupils a 40 inch TV to try and motivate them to attend classes.
Any children who attend all of their classes in a two-week period are put in a draw to win the TV.
The prize draw was advertised on the Facebook page of Haven High Academy in Boston, Lincs.
t says: “Get 100% attendance in any two weeks and be in the draw for a TV.
“Be a hero and win a 40inch screen TV!”
The slogan reads: “Moments matter, attendance matters.”
“We are giving away a 40-inch smart TV every two weeks. Attend today. Achieve tomorrow.”
The TV is reported to cost £150 and comes pre-loaded with a ‘gaming hub’.
Headteacher Austin Sheppard told The Sun: “We had one of the highest improved attendances last academic year, we raised it by over three per cent.
"We’re looking to raise it again this year and rewards have — since the beginning of time — been a way of incentivising behaviour and academic outcomes in schools.”
The school was put into special measures last year after an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating.