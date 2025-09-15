A secondary school in special measures is offering pupils a 40 inch TV to try and motivate them to attend classes.

Any children who attend all of their classes in a two-week period are put in a draw to win the TV.

The prize draw was advertised on the Facebook page of Haven High Academy in Boston, Lincs.

t says: “Get 100% attendance in any two weeks and be in the draw for a TV.

“Be a hero and win a 40inch screen TV!”

The slogan reads: “Moments matter, attendance matters.”