Seven people who were inside the school have been killed, and two others were found dead in a nearby home

At least nine people are dead after a school shooting in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, according to police. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

At least nine people are dead after a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, according to police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Six victims have been found dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in western Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Two others were found dead inside a nearby home, the force says. A further victim was airlifted from the school but died while being transported to hospital. Two people found wounded inside the school are currently being treated for life-threatening injuries, with around 25 more being assessed at a local medical centre. An alert was sent to residents of the sleepy mining town at 1.20pm local time (9.20pm GMT) warning of an active shooter. The warning described the shooter as a "female in a dress with brown hair", and police have confirmed the deceased suspect matched that description.

At least nine people are dead after a school shooting in and around Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada. Picture: Google

According to the RCMP, one assailant is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is unknown whether they acted alone at this stage. In a press conference, RCMP Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said it was too soon to say whether the death toll is likely to rise. "The scene was very dramatic, and there were multiple victims that are still being cared for," he said. Chief Supt Floyd confirmed that around 100 students and staff were evacuated from the school after officers arrived responding to calls about an active shooter. He said that authorities believe they have identified the shooter, but have not yet released the name. He also declined to say how many of the victims were children. On the question of motive, Chief Supt Floyd said: "I think we will struggle to determine the 'why', but we will try our best to determine what transpired". However, the police officer did confirm that the school and the residence where two of the victims were found are linked.

In a press conference, RCMP Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd said it was too soon to say whether the death toll is likely to rise. Picture: RCMP

An earlier RCMP statement said: "Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. "Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries." The statement added that a person "believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury". A lockdown of the Rocky Mountain township was cancelled after the school was searched, "as police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public". Tumbler Ridge has a population of just 2,400, and around 160 pupils attended the secondary school where the shooting took place. David Eby, the Premier of British Columbia, released a statement following the shooting saying: “Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones. "Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy.”

Our hearts are in Tumbler Ridge tonight with the families of those who have lost loved ones.



Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. https://t.co/nr0a6bjEyA — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) February 11, 2026