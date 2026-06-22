Police said the suspects used a 9 mm Glock pistol and a .38-caliber revolver, but it remains unclear how they obtained the firearms

People stand next to the entrance gate of San Jose National High School after a shooting incident in Tacloban City, Leyte province on June 22, 2026. Picture: Noel Sianosa / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

At least three students were killed and seven others injured when two students, aged 15 and 14, opened fire at a school in the city of Tacloban, southeast of Manila, police said.

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One of the suspects was arrested immediately after the shooting, while the other later surrendered, authorities said. Police said the suspects used a 9 mm Glock pistol and a .38-caliber revolver, but it remains unclear how they obtained the firearms. Police said 40 empty shells were recovered from the crime scene. Allen Rae Co, the Philippine National Police spokesperson, said the pistol was issued to a police officer now under investigation and has been placed in the custody of the regional police, while the revolver is registered to a security agency based in Cebu City in central Philippines. Read more: US-Iran peace talks mired with tension as Iranian delegation walks out after Trump threatens to 'blow the s***' out of them Read more: US kills two 'narco-terrorists' in latest strike against vessels travelling on 'known narco-trafficking route'

Policemen stand near the crime scene of a school compound after a shooting incident at a high school compound in Tacloban City, Leyte province on June 22, 2026. Picture: Noel Sianosa / AFP via Getty Images