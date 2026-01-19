School forced to shut after body of man found on field by pupil getting ready for PE
The discovery was reportedly made by a schoolgirl on Monday morning
A school was forced to close on Monday after the body of a man was found by a pupil reportedly getting ready for PE.
Listen to this article
Pupils at Smestow Academy in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, were sent home after the discovery was made at around 10:40am.
Emergency services were called to the school and a blue forensics tent was later erected to shield the discovery from the public view.
The pupil reportedly spotted the body when she made her way onto the playing fields for a PE lesson.
Read more: Daily Mail publisher 'strongly denies' wrongdoing in Prince Harry privacy battle
Read more: Man, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder of housekeeper in Hampshire village
West Midlands Police confirmed it is working to confirm the man's identity and to establish the circumstances of his death.
One resident told the Express and Star: "My daughter phoned her mum up, screaming, and told her that she found a dead body by the goal posts on the field.
"It's left her really shaken up and we’ve come to take her out of school early. It’s terrible what she's had to see."
One mother watched the discovery unfold from the other side of a fence that divides the school's playing fields from Smestow Valley Nature Park.
She said: "We were walking slowly and we noticed something happening at the school.
"One of the teachers radioed, they said 'major incident, member of the public found.' I asked if he was alright and they said they were unsure.
"Another teacher came to see if he was alive. It was quite clear that he wasn't. When I got there, it looked as if he'd just been found."
She added: "It was right at the bottom of the field and the teacher wouldn't be there unless some kids had found him and let him know.
"It's likely that the kids found him and then told a teacher. You can't get to the school field where I walked, you have to go through the school gates.
"It would've been all locked up, unless he jumped over the fence. It's a really scenic spot, it's not what you'd expect."
The school said it will open as normal from Tuesday, with specialist support on hand for any upset children.
It said in its statement: "As you will be aware, Police told us to close school today because of an incident unconnected with Smestow Academy."
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're currently at Smestow Academy after a discovery of the body in the grounds.
"Emergency services were called at around 10.40am, and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are now underway to confirm the man's identity and the circumstances around his death.'The school is closing to pupils as enquiries get underway.'
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We were called to a medical emergency in a field on Windmill Crescent, Castlecroft, Wolverhampton at 10.41am.
"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer responded to the scene where, sadly, one man was confirmed deceased."