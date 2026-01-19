The discovery was reportedly made by a schoolgirl on Monday morning

The man's body was discovered by a child in the grounds of a school. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A school was forced to close on Monday after the body of a man was found by a pupil reportedly getting ready for PE.

Pupils at Smestow Academy in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, were sent home after the discovery was made at around 10:40am. Emergency services were called to the school and a blue forensics tent was later erected to shield the discovery from the public view. The pupil reportedly spotted the body when she made her way onto the playing fields for a PE lesson.

West Midlands Police at the scene where a man's body was found behind a set of football goals on the school field of Smestow Academy in the Castlecroft area of Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

West Midlands Police confirmed it is working to confirm the man's identity and to establish the circumstances of his death. One resident told the Express and Star: "My daughter phoned her mum up, screaming, and told her that she found a dead body by the goal posts on the field. "It's left her really shaken up and we’ve come to take her out of school early. It’s terrible what she's had to see." One mother watched the discovery unfold from the other side of a fence that divides the school's playing fields from Smestow Valley Nature Park. She said: "We were walking slowly and we noticed something happening at the school. "One of the teachers radioed, they said 'major incident, member of the public found.' I asked if he was alright and they said they were unsure. "Another teacher came to see if he was alive. It was quite clear that he wasn't. When I got there, it looked as if he'd just been found."

The man’s body was found near Smestow Nature Reserve, which backs up to the school field. Picture: Alamy

She added: "It was right at the bottom of the field and the teacher wouldn't be there unless some kids had found him and let him know. "It's likely that the kids found him and then told a teacher. You can't get to the school field where I walked, you have to go through the school gates. "It would've been all locked up, unless he jumped over the fence. It's a really scenic spot, it's not what you'd expect." The school said it will open as normal from Tuesday, with specialist support on hand for any upset children. It said in its statement: "As you will be aware, Police told us to close school today because of an incident unconnected with Smestow Academy."