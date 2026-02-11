A 13-year-old boy, believed to be a former pupil, is said to have carried out the attack after dressing in the correct uniform to disguise himself

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams speaking to members of the media at Kingsbury High School. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two pupils who were stabbed at a school in north London are stable in hospital, with counter terror police treating the incident as a "revenge attack" by a former pupil in "disguise." .

The suspect, 13, is believed to have been a former pupil who disguised himself in the correct uniform before carrying out the attack. He was arrested by counter-terror police on suspicion of attempted murder after the double stabbing on Tuesday which left two boys, aged 12 and 13, in serious but not life-threatening condition. The incident is believed to have taken place in a science room at Kingsbury High School on Bacon Lane in Brent, where the alleged attacker is said to have entered with a weapon. One mother, whose daughter was in the next classroom, claimed the suspect had come back to the school "to get revenge." She told Metro: "There was an alarm, everybody was scared and then there was chaos. A boy who had been expelled for fighting before had come back to the school to get revenge on another boy. "Everyone knew the boy. When my daughter was allowed to leave the classroom she saw blood smeared on a window which was very distressing for her and her friends." Read more: One of Canada’s worst mass shootings leaves 10 dead, including suspect, and 25 injured Read more: Man who booby-trapped house ‘like Home Alone’ with pipe bombs and a flamethrower to protect drugs business jailed

Police officers at the entrance to Kingsbury High School. Picture: Alamy

One parent said the attacker managed to get his way in by "climbing over a wall," before one pupil managed to pull the fire alarm for help. Simon Theodorou said: "That boy is a hero. He did something, he didn’t just let it happen. More children could have been hurt." Mr Theodorou also also claimed the suspect may have "previously been excluded." One parent told LBC: "The fire alarm went off and my son and his colleagues had to leave all of their bags and gather in the playground. My son told me there were so many kids crying. "I told my son that we will be applying to another school straight away. I was literally shaking when I went to pick him up from school. "School is supposed to be the safest, happiest environment for kids to learn - this school will never be the same."

Police at the scene at Kingsbury High School. Picture: PA

Maeve O’Callaghan-Harrington, a local, said children could be heard sobbing as they left the school and told the daily Mail: "I walked outside and heard one boy saying 'Mummy, Mummy.'" It is understood the school had security staff on the main gate, which was often locked for the majority of the day. Witnesses also say the attacker was carrying pepper spray, which may have been used to stop kids escaping the classroom, according to reports. The injuries sustained to the boys are believed to be serous but not life-threatening, police said on Wednesday. Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Minister for School Standards, Georgia Gould, described the incident as "absolutely horrific." Ms Gould told Nick: "The school is not far from my constituency and it's sent absolute shockwaves through our whole community. "You've got two children who are in hospital. I think all of our thoughts will be with them and their families. The police have acted swiftly. "Somebody is in custody and we are backing the police in their investigation and taking this very seriously."

Asked if the stabbings raise issue of safety in schools, the minister added: "This is something that is already something we're very focused on, ensuring our schools are safe places in tackling knife violence. "There is an investigation going on, but if there's things that emerge from that that we need to go further on, we won't hesitate to do so." Issuing an update on Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Flanagan, of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the investigation was ongoing. She said: "This continues to be a fast-paced investigation and officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London continue to make inquiries into the circumstances. "I can now confirm that the injuries suffered by the two victims, while serious, are thankfully not life-threatening and they remain in hospital in a stable condition. "Our thoughts remain with them and their loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Specialist officers are providing their families with support. "Increased patrols to reassure the local community will continue today. If you have concerns, we urge you to speak to officers - they are there to help and will remain in the area to offer support and answer any questions."

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a school in London. Picture: Global

Speaking at the school on Tuesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: "The suspect, who we believe to be 13, left the scene following the stabbing. "After urgent inquiries, our officers arrested him and also recovered a weapon which we believe to have been used in the stabbing. "The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning by our officers." Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson wrote on X that she was "heartbroken" by the incident. She said: "My heart goes out to the families affected and the young people, teachers & school community at this awful time. "We are in contact with the school and council to offer support. Investigations are now underway." Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the attack "shocking".

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams giving a press conference at the school. Picture: Alamy

She wrote on X: "A shocking attack at Kingsbury High School, where two children have been stabbed. "My thoughts and my prayers are with them, their families and all those affected. "The police have arrested the suspect, and I would like to thank them for their rapid work in doing so. We must now give them the space to pursue their investigation." The school sent two texts to parents on Tuesday afternoon informing them know that the situation was "now under control."

Police at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Williams added: "This is a fast-moving and developing investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. "At this very early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind this attack. However, due to the surrounding circumstances, the investigation is now being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London, who are working closely with our local officers in response to this incident. "This has not currently been declared a terrorist incident and the investigation team will now be working at pace to gather any evidence and to establish the full circumstances of what has happened as quickly as possible." The school's head, Alex Thomas, said: "I fully appreciate that this will be very upsetting news to hear and, as you can imagine, this has been a deeply traumatic event for the whole school community. "The situation is under control, but a live investigation is taking place. We are working closely with the authorities and "I will provide further updates as soon as I am able to share confirmed information. Please keep the students and their families in your thoughts."

Kingsbury High School is an academy school serving children aged 11 to 18, with both upper and lower sites. According to the latest Department for Education information, it has 1,997 pupils. It traces its origins to Kingsbury County School, which opened in 1925 in a building which had been the office of the former Aircraft Manufacturing Company. It moved premises in 1932. Alumni include Wham’s George Michael, jazz musician Courtney Pine, Floyd Steadman the first black captain of the Saracens rugby team, and writer Ekow Eshun.

