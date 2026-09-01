School term dates 2026/27 for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland
When schools around the UK have breaks and term dates this academic year
Students are heading back to school in England and Wales this week, with many getting an inset day reprieve before the beginning of a new term.
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The beginning of the autumn term comes two weeks after GCSE results were announced in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, and three weeks after A-level results were collected.
"Families should be excited about back-to-school time, not worried about how they're going to pay the bills," education secretary Lucy Powell tweeted.
"We're giving families more breathing space this September with a major package of support to put money back into parents' pockets and make daily life more affordable."
Here are the dates for the term ahead.
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What are the school term dates for 2026/27 in the UK?
There are no set term dates at a national level, and county councils are generally responsible for the exact dates that schools are open.
But while each school will have minor differences with inset days, we have attempted to collate the weeks in which students will be in state-run institutions.
Term dates in England and Wales
Autumn: September 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026, with half-term from October 26 to October 30.
Spring: January 4, 2027, to March 26, 2027, with half-term from February 15 to 19,
Summer: April 12, 2027, to July 22, 2027, with half-term from May 31 to June 4.
Term dates in Scotland
Autumn term began in mid-August 2026, with an autumn holiday on September 14, and half-term September 12-19.
Term ends for Christmas on December 18.
Spring term begins on Wednesday, January 6, 2027. There is a half-term break from February 15-19, and Easter is April 5-19,
The summer term runs from April 20 to June 29.
Term dates in Northern Ireland
- School year begins on September 1, 2026,
- Halloween break on October 29 and 30,
- Christmas break from December 21 to January 1, 2027,
- Half term break on February 11 and 12,
- St Patrick's Day off on March 17,
- Easter break from March 25 to April 2,
- May Day, May 3,
- Spring Bank Holiday, May 31,
- Summer holiday begins, July 1