Students are heading back to school in England and Wales this week, with many getting an inset day reprieve before the beginning of a new term.

The beginning of the autumn term comes two weeks after GCSE results were announced in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, and three weeks after A-level results were collected.

"Families should be excited about back-to-school time, not worried about how they're going to pay the bills," education secretary Lucy Powell tweeted.

"We're giving families more breathing space this September with a major package of support to put money back into parents' pockets and make daily life more affordable."

Here are the dates for the term ahead.

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