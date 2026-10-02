A group of pupils who've launched a campaign to get school uniforms banned from pornography have told LBC they wanted to "stop the normalisation" of the 'sexy schoolgirl' trope in order to feel safer in public.

By Flaminia Luck

A group of pupils who've launched a campaign to get school uniforms banned from pornography have told LBC they wanted to "stop the normalisation" of the 'sexy schoolgirl' trope in order to feel safer in public.

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Willow, Rose, Aylin and Mae from the Cooper School in Bicester, Oxfordshire, have started a petition to get school uniforms banned from pornography. Picture: The Cooper School/Facebook

Rose added: "We just want to stop the normalisation so we feel safer in public. However, she admitted: "We do know that we can't stop people from dressing up as school uniform. So the way that we see it is that we need to change the advertising of school uniform. So it's not the 'sexy schoolgirl' or 'sexy Catholic schoolgirl', it's just uniform." Mae, 15, added: "I think if we do that, it will really hone in that it's just a uniform and it shouldn't be sexualized because we are just children. "No child should have to feel like something that unites them is something that they can be objectified in."

She went on: "If we latch on to the Crime & Policing Act by adding a second bit of legislation, we can get it to be not shown on those platforms themselves. "Whereas you [Rose] were saying about how we can't stop people buying the uniforms, whereas we can change the marketing and hopefully we can stop it from being shown within that content itself so that people can't perceive it." She added: "I think it's important that everybody works together to regulate this because it's just so much deeper than just a uniform. "I think school uniform, it's in the name. As a child, school is such an important thing in my life, and I would argue a school uniform simulates what it is to be a child. "I think we're trying to get the message across that it's not just a uniform, it's symbolic of what it is to be a child." She concluded: "I think that currently, as you've mentioned, it's so normalised that it's now inherently sexual. "That's warped what the school uniform is. It's inherently a child."