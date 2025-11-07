A school administrative worker will face trial after denying forming a sexual relationship with a pupil.

Leila Jackson, 43, pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual activity with a boy aged 16 to 17 while in a position of trust which are alleged to have taken place over a six-month period.

During a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, Jackson, of Gretton, Cheltenham, spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas.

A six-day trial is expected to take place in July 2027.

Jackson was released on conditional bail and ordered not to contact any prosecution witnesses, including the complainant.

Read more: ‘Fantasist’ jailed for seven years for attempting to help ‘Russian agents’

Read more: Algerian sex offender shouts 'it's not my fault' as he's arrested after three-day manhunt