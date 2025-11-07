School worker to face trial accused of sexual relationship with teenage boy
Leila Jackson, 43, pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual activity with a boy aged 16 to 17 while in a position of trust
A school administrative worker will face trial after denying forming a sexual relationship with a pupil.
Leila Jackson, 43, pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual activity with a boy aged 16 to 17 while in a position of trust which are alleged to have taken place over a six-month period.
During a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, Jackson, of Gretton, Cheltenham, spoke only to confirm her name and enter her pleas.
A six-day trial is expected to take place in July 2027.
Jackson was released on conditional bail and ordered not to contact any prosecution witnesses, including the complainant.
