A Manchester school is on lockdown after three people were injured by a pupil in a knife attack this morning.

Greater Manchester Police have arrested a schoolgirl and there is "not believed to be any wider threat to the pupils and staff in the school".

The incident is believed to have taken place at the Co-op Academy in Blackley, where a large number of police cars and ambulances have been spotted.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to an incident at a school on Plant Hill Road, Blackley where a schoolgirl has been arrested.

"Three people have been injured however injuries aren't believed to be serious at this time.

"Emergency services remain on scene and we are supporting the school."

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