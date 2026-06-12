Two pupils, both aged 14, and a male member of staff, 27, were injured in the incident at the Co-op Academy in Blackley

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a knife attack at a school in Manchester, police have said. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a knife attack at a school in Manchester, police have said.

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On Thursday evening, police said a girl, 14, had also been charged with two counts of possessing a bladed article on school premises. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday. Two pupils, both aged 14, and a male member of staff, 27, were injured in the incident at the Co-op Academy on Plant Hill Road, Blackley, on Tuesday morning, according to Greater Manchester Police. Read More: ‘I hope anyone would do the same’: Hero who fought off Belfast knife suspect with hurling stick speaks out Read More: Mexico breeze past South Africa 2-0 as three sent off in World Cup opener