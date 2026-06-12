Teenage girl, 14, charged with three counts of attempted murder at Manchester school
Two pupils, both aged 14, and a male member of staff, 27, were injured in the incident at the Co-op Academy in Blackley
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a knife attack at a school in Manchester, police have said.
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On Thursday evening, police said a girl, 14, had also been charged with two counts of possessing a bladed article on school premises.
She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday.
Two pupils, both aged 14, and a male member of staff, 27, were injured in the incident at the Co-op Academy on Plant Hill Road, Blackley, on Tuesday morning, according to Greater Manchester Police.
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Police said the investigation had been passed to counter-terrorism officers due to circumstances around the incident but that at this time it has not been declared a terrorist incident.
Detective Chief Superintendent Jonathan Chadwick, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “These are extremely serious charges against a young girl and, working closely with Greater Manchester Police, we continue to support the victims and their families and offer support to the wider school community, who have been deeply affected by what happened.
“Although charges have now been secured, our investigation is still ongoing, and we continue to work with local policing colleagues in the Blackley area.”
All three who were injured have been released from hospital and suffered no serious injuries, police previously said.