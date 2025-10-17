Qudsiyah Mahmood's death was initially believed to be an accident but was later ruled as suicide

Qudsiyah Mahmood took her own life at Baitings Reservoir, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 13-year-old girl begged her dad to take her to a reservoir where she jumped to her death from a bridge, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Qudsiyah Mahmood, who was described as teachers being "bright, kind and friendly," was taken to Baitings Reservoir in Yorkshire on the promise she would do well in her upcoming school exams. But police discovered it was actually a ploy used to get to the section where she would take her own life on May 28. The schoolgirl died after going over a parapet at the beauty spot in what was first believed to have been an accident. Read more: Baby son ‘not safe’ in hospital where he died, mother tells inquest Read more: Prince William fights back tears as he discusses the devastating impact of suicide

Baitings Reservoir, in West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

But an inquest into her death held at Bradford Coroner's court heard Qudsiyah was suffering from poor mental health and a post-mortem revealed she had self-harmed. Messages sent to the teen's friends on social media before her death revealed she had "tragically intended" to take her own life. The inquest heard that Qudsiyah had been struggling with her sexuality and told her pals over text that she was questioning her gender and religion.

She also described herself on one occasion as agnostic and genderfluid. Assistant Coroner Caroline Chandler returned a conclusion of suicide. The inquest heard Qudsiyah had been described by teachers at Crossley Heath School in Halifax as being a bright, kind and friendly child. Earlier in the day, she had woken her father who was struggling with illness to ask him to take her to the beauty spot if she promised to do well in her exams.

Representing West Yorkshire Police, DI Laura Hall said: "Prior to the events of May 28, Qudsiyah had been asking her father, Mr Mahmood, to visit Baitings Reservoir. "It was a place the family regularly visited and was about a 20 minute drive away from the family’s home. "Qudsiyah had asked to visit to take photos on the bridge like she had seen on social media, although due to her father’s ill-health, he warned her that they couldn't stay very long. "Upon promising she would 'do well in her exams' if her father took her, Mr Mahmood and Qudsiyah drove to the reservoir around lunchtime. "After the father and daughter took photos by the shore they walked to the bridge.

"Mr Mahmood was walking slightly ahead, when he recalls ‘feeling like something was wrong’ and 'hearing a splash.' "Mr Mahmood turned around to see Qudsiyah over the edge of the bridge and struggling in the water." The coroner’s court was told that the witness, a jogger named Mr Cooke, said he saw the teen step off the bridge "without hesitation." Her body wasn't found until the following day when the force enlisted sonar technology to help them navigate the deep water. A post-mortem confirming she had drowned. The investigation continued and the teen's friends began to come forward with messages they thought the police should review.

DI Hall told the court: "Screenshots of messages sent on Snapchat insinuated that Qudsiyah was experiencing low mood and was confused about sexuality. "She was questioning whether she was gender fluid and agnostic, and also whether she was intending to take her own life. "The family was not aware of this but told the police that, whatever the problem, they would have been supportive."

HM Assisted Corner Caroline Chandler said: "On the afternoon of May 28, 2025, Qudsiyah and her father visited Baitings Reservoir in Ripdon. "The family visited the reservoir regularly and Qudsiyah had asked her father to go and take some photos on the bridge. "That morning she had awoken her father, asking to go. They went to the bridge, walked across it and took some photos. "Following this Qudsiyah is described as being behind her father. Something alerts him to turn round, and when he turns around, she is gone.