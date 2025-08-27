The 13-year-old girl armed herself with her father’s multi-tool and stabbed three people at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, in April last year. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A teenager who stabbed three people at her school was an admirer of Adolf Hitler and had previously been considered for an anti-terror programme after teachers found a knife in her bag, a report has revealed.

Teachers Fiona Elias (left) and Liz Hopkin (right) were injured in the stabbings. Picture: Family handout

However, the referral was not made. Instead, the girl was suspended for several days, and her father agreed to carry out daily bag checks when she returned. Carmarthenshire County Council and Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board commissioned the report after the girl was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court in April this year to 15 years detention, having being found guilty of three charges of attempted murder. The review examined the two years before the incident and found that, although a lot of information about Child A was known, it was not shared between different agencies. Gladys Rhodes White, the report author, said: "Child A is seen as 'quirky' and 'not quite fitting in', having unusual interests in war memorabilia, Hitler, a fascination with weapons and purporting to speak German and Russian. "Her father describes her as loving to read, research things and having a fertile imagination, creating fantasies. "Following the first knife possession incident there were discussions regarding whether a referral to Prevent should be made, due to concerns that Child A may have the potential to be radicalised. "There is no evidence to suggest a referral was made. Whilst Child A may not have met the criteria for Prevent, this triggered an action for an early help assessment to be offered to holistically understand Child A's needs.

The report also revealed that the school had discussed referring her to the Government’s anti-terror scheme Prevent, after she brought a knife to school. Picture: Alamy

"This referral was made, and the team contacted the father, who declined the assessment. "Had this assessment occurred, this may have been a pathway through which agencies could consider alternative help, or for monitoring and support to be provided." Teachers at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman said they did not know much about the girls background, aside from information relating to her "emotional and behavioural needs". At her previous school, she had also been found carrying a ball-bearing gun in her bag. On the day of the stabbings, other pupils knew she had a knife with her but did not inform any teachers, the report said. The girl's father told the review author he felt "services" had let her and the family down. "He described occasions when he tried to get help for Child A in dealing with her emotional and behavioural issues and felt none of the services understood Child A and her needs," the report said. "He feels it is only since her conviction that she has started to receive help.

Carmarthenshire County Council and the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board commissioned the report after the girl was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court in April this year. Picture: Alamy