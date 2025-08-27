Schoolgirl who stabbed three was 'obsessed with Hitler' and dreamed of fame, report reveals
A teenager who stabbed three people at her school was an admirer of Adolf Hitler and had previously been considered for an anti-terror programme after teachers found a knife in her bag, a report has revealed.
The girl, 13, armed herself with her father's multi-tool and attacked teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, as well as a pupil, at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, in April last year.
A multi-agency report found that before carrying out the stabbings, the attacker, known as Child A, had shown curiosity about Hitler, war memorabilia and weapons.
After her arrest, the girl told police: "That's one way to be a celebrity", and later added: "I'm pretty sure this is going to be on the news, so more eyes will be looking at me."
The report also disclosed that the school had discussed referring her to the Government's anti-terror scheme Prevent, after she brought a knife to school and threatened to stab another pupil.
However, the referral was not made. Instead, the girl was suspended for several days, and her father agreed to carry out daily bag checks when she returned.
Carmarthenshire County Council and Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board commissioned the report after the girl was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court in April this year to 15 years detention, having being found guilty of three charges of attempted murder.
The review examined the two years before the incident and found that, although a lot of information about Child A was known, it was not shared between different agencies.
Gladys Rhodes White, the report author, said: "Child A is seen as 'quirky' and 'not quite fitting in', having unusual interests in war memorabilia, Hitler, a fascination with weapons and purporting to speak German and Russian.
"Her father describes her as loving to read, research things and having a fertile imagination, creating fantasies.
"Following the first knife possession incident there were discussions regarding whether a referral to Prevent should be made, due to concerns that Child A may have the potential to be radicalised.
"There is no evidence to suggest a referral was made. Whilst Child A may not have met the criteria for Prevent, this triggered an action for an early help assessment to be offered to holistically understand Child A's needs.
"This referral was made, and the team contacted the father, who declined the assessment.
"Had this assessment occurred, this may have been a pathway through which agencies could consider alternative help, or for monitoring and support to be provided."
Teachers at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman said they did not know much about the girls background, aside from information relating to her "emotional and behavioural needs".
At her previous school, she had also been found carrying a ball-bearing gun in her bag.
On the day of the stabbings, other pupils knew she had a knife with her but did not inform any teachers, the report said.
The girl's father told the review author he felt "services" had let her and the family down.
"He described occasions when he tried to get help for Child A in dealing with her emotional and behavioural issues and felt none of the services understood Child A and her needs," the report said.
"He feels it is only since her conviction that she has started to receive help.
"Child A's father felt that he had maintained relative consistency in undertaking bag checks as part of the agreed plan following Child A's temporary exclusion, but regrets that he had not been able to check her bag on the day of the incident, as she had left home early that morning.
"He felt agencies 'didn't listen to me or my child when we needed help'."
The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons and is now aged 15, declined to take part in the review.
In her conclusions, Ms Rhodes White said: "Each agency had their own pieces of the jigsaw.
"In collating all the pieces of the jigsaw, there is a much clearer picture of the extent of concerns around Child A's state of mind and her associated behaviours.
"It is important to note that no information held by agencies identified a clear ability to foresee the shocking and unexpected events which occurred in April 2024."
She said there needed to be more effective information-sharing between agencies and also a focus on how children who do not meet the threshold for Prevent are supported.
"This is particularly pertinent for children who may be transitioning from one school to another, or when parents do not accept non-statutory help," she added.
In a joint statement Carmarthenshire County Council, the school, Dyfed-Powys Police and Hywel Dda University Health Board said they would be addressing the report's recommendations.
"We acknowledge the challenging and difficult circumstance faced by the victims and the whole community of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in the aftermath of the incident," they said.
"We would like to pay tribute to the pupils, teachers, staff and parents of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman.
"The school's strong sense of community and empathy has enabled students to return to their classrooms promptly and safely, with their wellbeing promoted at all times."