Schools should explicitly include antisemitism in safeguarding policies and be issued with strengthened guidance on political impartiality, a landmark review is expected to recommend.

The review, led by Sir David Bell, examining the policies and support available to schools and colleges in England when tackling antisemitism, is expected to be published on Wednesday.

The Government is reportedly poised to accept in full the 27 recommendations of the independent review.

The review is expected to recommend schools explicitly identify antisemitism as a particular kind of hate and include it in safeguarding policies, rather than under a general commitment to tackling racism or prejudice.

Students, parents and teachers were urged to share their experiences for the Government-commissioned review between April and July.

In August, Sir David said Jewish schoolchildren face “regular and hostile abuse” from both young people and adults.

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