Schools 'must include antisemitism in safeguarding’ and teachers should be politically impartial, landmark review to say
The Government is poised to accept in full the review's 27 recommendations.
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Schools should explicitly include antisemitism in safeguarding policies and be issued with strengthened guidance on political impartiality, a landmark review is expected to recommend.
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The review, led by Sir David Bell, examining the policies and support available to schools and colleges in England when tackling antisemitism, is expected to be published on Wednesday.
The Government is reportedly poised to accept in full the 27 recommendations of the independent review.
The review is expected to recommend schools explicitly identify antisemitism as a particular kind of hate and include it in safeguarding policies, rather than under a general commitment to tackling racism or prejudice.
Students, parents and teachers were urged to share their experiences for the Government-commissioned review between April and July.
In August, Sir David said Jewish schoolchildren face “regular and hostile abuse” from both young people and adults.
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He added that some leaders of Jewish faith schools had named security as their primary concern and said “sometimes education takes second place to that”.
The review’s recommendations reportedly include encouraging schools to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, and ensuring teachers receive antisemitism awareness training.
According to a leak, the review will also recommend schools include antisemitism in their online safety and safeguarding policies and strengthen the approach to Holocaust education.
There will also be recommendations on educating young people on contemporary antisemitism, including developing media literacy lessons to aid in recognising and confronting online antisemitism and conspiracy theories.
Furthermore, there will be recommendations on strengthening guidance for schoolson political impartiality, particularly with regard to geopolitical issues and guidance that state schools should consider the appropriateness of political expressions or identifiers.
The Government is expected to respond formally to the review on Wednesday.
The Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism in the UK, found there were 178 school-related antisemitic incidents in the first six months of this year, an increase of 59% from the 112 incidents reported over the same period last year.
The organisation’s figures from when the review was announced found there were 204 school-related antisemitic incidents in 2025, double typical levels before 2023.