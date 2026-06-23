A rare red warning has been issued by the Met Office for extreme heat this week, with the UK forecast heat of around 38C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is what the situation means for schools.

The chief of the London Ambulance Service has warned that we "are all at risk" and urged people to stock up on potentially life-saving medicine in the heat, which is a continuation of the extreme weather seen across Europe.

The most severe warning is in place from 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday , with transport chaos predicted and dangers posed to anyone who outside in the heat of the day.

Will schools close during the heatwave?

Schools are unlikely to close in the hot weather but might be adapting to the challenges the heat brings.

"During hot weather, we don’t normally advise schools to close," the Department of Education said.

"This is because school attendance is the best way for pupils to learn and reach their potential, and hot weather can usually be managed safely.

"School leaders should make sure they take any steps necessary to make sure children are safe and comfortable, and the heat-health alerts can guide this."

Some schools have announced early closures, while others have asked parents to pick up their children before the end of the normal day where possible in an effort to protect pupils amid extreme heat this week.

Can I keep my child at home in hot weather?

If the school is open, students are to go in as usual.

The government has not said that a specific temperature is a cut-off point for school closures.