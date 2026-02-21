In a new Send overhaul, children will get individual support directly from school, instead of via councils, in attempt to curb spiralling costs.

The plans are part of a package of changes to special educational needs and disabilities (Send) provision, aimed at fixing long-term issues with the system - primarily tackling spiralling costs.

The announcement, expected on Monday from the education secretary Bridget Phillipson, means children in England with special needs will receive individual support and therapy directly from their schools.

By removing the money from the control of highly indebted local authorities, mainstream schools will be given commissioning budget, allowing them to spend on therapists or additional support as necessary.

