Schools in England given Send budget in education support overhaul
The announcement means children with special needs will receive individual support and therapy directly from their schools, rather than from councils.
In a new Send overhaul, children will get individual support directly from school, instead of via councils, in attempt to curb spiralling costs.
The plans are part of a package of changes to special educational needs and disabilities (Send) provision, aimed at fixing long-term issues with the system - primarily tackling spiralling costs.
The announcement, expected on Monday from the education secretary Bridget Phillipson, means children in England with special needs will receive individual support and therapy directly from their schools.
By removing the money from the control of highly indebted local authorities, mainstream schools will be given commissioning budget, allowing them to spend on therapists or additional support as necessary.
Those critical of the current system claim the existing funding mechanisms leave thousands without support in mainstream education, leaving families to fight with local authorities to secure additional support.
However, there are concerns with placing limitations over who would have access to educational, health and care plans (EHCPs) under the new plans - with fears of a backlash from parents' groups and Labour MPs in a potential future Commons vote.
In particular, the new plans to re-test children with ECHPs by new, tougher criteria when they move to secondary school are causing concern.
Some have suggested that a framework be established that would allowparents to launch a legal appeal against schools if they feel they are not meeting their children's ideas.