Schools evacuated across Scotland and Northern Ireland after nearly 800 receive 'bomb threats' by email
Police have said they are conducting “urgent inquiries” after threatening emails were sent to hundreds of schools
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Hundreds of schools have been evacuated across Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Italy after 'bomb threats' were issued via email.
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Headteachers were forced to activate "emergency protocols" at more than 800 schools across the two nations after receiving 'hoax' threats.
Police have said they are conducting “urgent inquiries” after threatening emails were sent to more than 300 schools across Northern Ireland as a 'hoax'.
A further 470 schools in Scotland received the emails, spanning Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and the Highlands, with Italy similarly affected.
It comes just a month after a number of schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland were forced to close following a similar hoax bomb threat last month.
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A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police received reports today, Wednesday 11th November, of a concerning email sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland.
“As a result of this email, police are conducting urgent inquiries and liaising with the schools in question.
“An update will be provided in due course.”
The Education Authority (EA) said the message has “similarities” with a hoax threat sent to schools across the region last month.
Meanwhile, police in the Republic of Ireland also said they were aware of a “generic communication” that has been sent to a number of educational establishments.
The Department of Education advised schools in Northern Ireland to remain open “unless otherwise advised by the PSNI”.
An MLA has condemned the “reckless bomb threats” sent to schools.
It is understood the email has been sent to more than 300 schools.
The EA statement said: “We are aware that another threatening email message has today been sent to a large number of schools in NI.
“The message has similarities with a bogus threat sent last month, which was declared a hoax by PSNI.
“EA is liaising with police on this latest message.
“At this stage, we have not been made aware of any evidence of any credible threat to schools.
“Investigations are continuing. It is for PSNI to determine the credibility or otherwise of any such message.
“As always, schools are advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to PSNI.
“We fully appreciate that any message of this nature is distressing and can assure schools, parents/carers and children and young people that we will provide a further update following engagement with police.”
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it had received reports about the email.
A statement said: “As a result of this email, police are conducting urgent inquiries, and liaising with the schools in question.
“An update will be provided in due course.”
A message sent to parents at one school, seen by the Press Association, said it had been advised there was no credible threat and that the school would stay open following a check of the premises.