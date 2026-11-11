Police have said they are conducting “urgent inquiries” after threatening emails were sent to hundreds of schools

Emails containing bomb threats are being treated as hoaxes by police. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hundreds of schools have been evacuated across Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Italy after 'bomb threats' were issued via email.

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Headteachers were forced to activate "emergency protocols" at more than 800 schools across the two nations after receiving 'hoax' threats. Police have said they are conducting “urgent inquiries” after threatening emails were sent to more than 300 schools across Northern Ireland as a 'hoax'. A further 470 schools in Scotland received the emails, spanning Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and the Highlands, with Italy similarly affected. It comes just a month after a number of schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland were forced to close following a similar hoax bomb threat last month. Read more: 'We'll be seeing you, son': Murderer issues chilling threat to Russell Brand from behind bars Read more: RAF Fairford terror plot 'mastermind' ordered attacks on London's Jewish community from US jail on FaceTime, prosecutors say

Principal Stephen Baine outside St Colman's Primary School in Lambeg, Co Antrim, which received a bomb threat in September. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said a bomb threat email sent to hundreds of schools is being treated as a hoax. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police received reports today, Wednesday 11th November, of a concerning email sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland. “As a result of this email, police are conducting urgent inquiries and liaising with the schools in question. “An update will be provided in due course.” The Education Authority (EA) said the message has “similarities” with a hoax threat sent to schools across the region last month. Meanwhile, police in the Republic of Ireland also said they were aware of a “generic communication” that has been sent to a number of educational establishments.

Headteachers were forced to activate "emergency protocols" at more than 800 schools across the two nations after receiving 'hoax' threats. Picture: phil wilkinson/Alamy