The Government has been urged to let schools trail four-day working weeks. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Schools should be allowed to pilot four-day working weeks to stop teachers from burning out and leaving the sector, campaigners have told the Government.

The 4 Day Week Foundation say Labour will not be able to meet its manifesto pledge of recruiting 6,500 new teachers without a major shake-up to the education system. The group argues a shorter working week could be a potential solution as teachers are “burning out at unprecedented rates". Campaigners have written to the education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, urging her to allow schools in England and Wales to pilot a four-day working week It claims a growing pool of research suggests that shorter working weeks improve productivity and help staff maintain a better work-life balance. James Reeves, the 4 Day Week Foundation’s campaign manager, said: “Teachers are burning out at unprecedented rates. A four-day week isn’t about doing less – it’s about working smarter, protecting staff wellbeing and ultimately improving outcomes for students. Read more: 7 million workers including teachers and police officers would be hit by Reeves' rumoured income tax hike Read more: Britain can lead the world again, but only if we transform our schools

Campaigners have written to Education Secretarty Bridget Philipson. Picture: Getty

"It’s time for bold leadership and evidence-driven four-day school week trials to show what a modern, sustainable education system can look like." Last week, the Scottish government announced new proposals for teachers to work a “flexible” four-day teaching week. The 4 Day Week foundation says schools should be allowed to pilot different timetables including “controlled four-day school week trials” to offer relief for teachers and support staff, and create data on how it could improve teaching quality and school performance. It comes after teacher vacancies hit a record high in England earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Department for Education says the same number of teachers left the profession in England as entered it last year. During the election campaign, Labour pledged to recruit an additional 6,500 new teachers over the course of its five-year parliamentary term. But the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said in July the Government “lacks a coherent plan”, suitable targets and sufficient evidence of what works to improve teacher recruitment and retention. The report, from a cross-party group of MPs, added the Department for Education (DfE) should look at changes to contractual and working conditions – such as flexible working - and it is “unclear” how meeting this pledge will ensure there are enough teachers in the right areas. The PAC said: “It is worrying the Department does not have a clear baseline or milestones against which to measure progress and be held accountable over the coming years.”