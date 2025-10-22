Schools on the Government’s free breakfast programme will be able to access supermarket gift vouchers and free delivery to help them provide the service.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced partnerships with Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Weetabix and Magic Breakfast to provide the first 750 free breakfast clubs with discount offers.

Sainsbury’s will provide a £200 gift card for each school in the programme while Morrisons will offer schools a free delivery pass.From Weetabix, clubs will get a discount of up to 15% on Ready Brek and Weetabix when purchased from selected wholesalers.

And Magic Breakfast will offer a range of discounted products inclusive of delivery.Rick Weights, head teacher of Saxon Federation of CE Primary Schools in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire, said the discounts will make the “world of difference” to the sustainability of the school’s breakfast club.

“For us, as a rural school of 41 pupils, the high delivery costs for fresh food every week made it difficult to run a club so I’m incredibly excited about the free delivery Morrisons will offer,” he said.

