Schools have been forced into lockdown to prevent the spread of a so-called “super-flu” through classrooms.

Experts described a “tidal wave” of flu descending on the health service in the run-up to Christmas, with an average of 1,717 patients being admitted to hospital every day during the last week of November.

At least three schools shut their doors for several days, while a slew of others introduced measures to prevent the spread of a mutated strain of flu which is wreaking havoc across the NHS.

Headteachers in England and Wales have ordered what medical experts call a “firebreak”, forcing schools to close and cancelling some assemblies.

The school’s headteacher, Lee Jarvic, said the firebreak would allow a deep clean of the site and prevent symptoms from spreading.

St Martin’s school in Caerphilly, South Wales was forced to lockdown after 250 pupils and staff fell ill.

As well as advising people to wear a face covering if they feel ill, health officials have also encouraged people to get the flu vaccine to protect against severe illness and hospitalisation.

With increased mixing and socialising over the next few weeks in the lead up to Christmas, the figures are expected to rise even further.

It closed on Friday and hopes to reopen on Tuesday but the situation continues to be monitored, he added.

Congleton High School in Cheshire was also forced to close last week amid soaring flu cases.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA said: "Nobody wants anyone in their family, especially young children, to spend Christmas in hospital.

"The best defence against this is a vaccine, but time is running out as it can take up to two weeks from vaccination for your body to build maximum protection.

"So don’t delay any longer, if anyone in your family is eligible, book that appointment today or take your child to the local community clinic."

Offering advice on how to "flu-proof your festivities", Dr Bernal suggested some "simple steps" to protect yourself, family and friends.

Dr Bernal said: "If you have flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, cough or feeling tired and achy – try to limit contact with others, especially those at higher risk.

"Wash your hands regularly, keep indoor spaces well-ventilated and if you need to go out while unwell, consider wearing a face mask."

Mandatory face masks were dropped from official guidance in 2022 after the pandemic, but individual NHS trusts are now able to decide when they should be used.

Whittington Health NHS Trust in London told the public this week: “You must wear a mask when visiting our Emergency Department, some of our wards, and other clinical areas where the risk is high.”

“If you have flu symptoms, please avoid visiting the hospital,” an update added.

Dr Joanne McClean, director of public health at Northern Ireland’s Public Health Authority (PHA), described the current situation in schools as an “epidemic” while East Lothian council in Scotland said more than 8 per cent of pupils spent the last week of November absent.

Dr William Welfare, UKHSA’s director of health protection, said it is "not uncommon" to see outbreaks of flu in schools but warned closures are "rare."

“School closures due to outbreaks are rare and are a decision for the head teacher based on a number of factors, including staff sickness, any possible safety issues, the numbers of more vulnerable children, and whether part or all of the school needs to be closed so that any necessary health protection measures such as deep cleaning can be carried out,” he said.