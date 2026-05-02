Teachers say parental support is essential, with most smartphone and screen happening outside of schools

Delegates have voted in favour of a motion calling for national guidance on online safety to help families establish boundaries for their children with screens. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Headteachers in the UK have insisted that schools cannot address issues with children's smartphone screen time alone.

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Delegates at the annual conference in Belfast for the NAHT school leaders’ union voted in favour of a motion calling for national guidance on online safety to help families establish boundaries for their children with screens. It comes after the Government announced it would introduce some sort of age restriction on social media and would make phone bans in schools statutory earlier this week. The motion said that while schools play a "vital role" in online safety, parental support is essential as the majority of smartphone and screen use occurs outside school. Read more: I taught in countless classrooms: restricting phones is not harsh, it’s responsible Read more: I'm a teenager - a social media ban will do nothing to stop me from getting online

It said: "Conference believes that schools cannot address these issues alone and that national action is needed to support parents in setting boundaries and to mitigate the negative effects of excessive screen time, including smartphone use and gaming." Proposer Mustafaa Malik, from Gateshead, said when technology is introduced "too early, too often, without clear boundaries, it can undermine the very learning it is meant to support". "Across our schools we see the impact daily – children who struggle to sustain attention, pupils who find it hard to listen without constant stimulation. Increased impulsivity, disrupted learning and a rise in anxiety," he added. Mr Malik said that schools cannot carry the responsibility to challenge screen use alone.

The motion further calls for national guidance and a public health-style awareness campaign on online safety that enables families to establish clear boundaries, and called for the union to urge the Government and technology and gaming companies to help parents prevent video game addiction. Mr Malik said: "Without clear guidance, we could be sleepwalking into a situation where an entire generation of children are impacted so significantly they may struggle to successfully access the world around them for years to come." Motion seconder Laura Haines, from Worcestershire, said children are being kept in a "state of constant, fragmented attention". Earlier this week, the Education Secretary told LBC that there would be no U-turn on proposed social media restrictions, claiming "change is coming".

Sir Keir Starmer hinted last week that change was coming on the matter. Picture: Alamy