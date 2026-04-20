A new report has urged the Government to permit the wearing of sportswear "as standard"

The change would allow children to move more comfortably throughout the school day, MPs have said. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Pupils should be allowed to wear tracksuits and trainers at school to make uniform more inclusive, a group of MPs has said.

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The relaxation of current rules up and down the country would allow children to move more comfortably throughout the day while also removing "barriers to activity." The Government's culture, media and sport committee claims the change would also be more cost effective for families and increase participation, especially among girls. The committee's report titled Game On was published on Monday also argued that current kit worn in PE lessons could act as a "barrier for engagement". Read more: London braces for four days of Tube strikes as ‘militant’ union blasted over ‘stranglehold’ on commuters Read more: Shortage of public toilets leaving people to 'suffer', health leaders say

The report by the committee also argued that kit for physical education (PE) lessons could act as a "barrier for engagement" among pupils. Picture: Alamy

It said: "We recommend that the Government issue guidance making clear that schools are expected to adopt PE kit and uniform policies that prioritise comfort, inclusivity and dignity – particularly for girls and pupils with protected characteristics. "The Government should also promote more practical, activity-friendly school uniforms, such as allowing sportswear or trainers as standard, to ensure pupils can move comfortably throughout the day. "These measures would help reduce barriers to activity, lower costs for families and increase participation, particularly among girls." The committee also called on the Prime Minister to double the Government's spending on sport and recreation to 0.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent. MPs also supported suggestions by academics to include more non-traditional sports such as skateboarding, roller skating, cheerleading and parkour, in a bid to make the PE curriculum more "fun and inclusive." Parkour involves running around, climbing on, leaping off, crawling over and rolling under obstacles.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Chair of the Culture, Media And Sport Committee. Picture: Alamy

The committee said: "Evidence shows that a narrow, traditional PE curriculum often alienates pupils who feel less confident or 'sporty’' particularly girls and children with Send. "Broadening the offer to include non-traditional sports, dance and outdoor activities helps make PE more enjoyable and accessible, supporting physical literacy and long-term engagement." Dame Caroline Dinenage, the Tory chairman of the committee, said: “We’re a country of sport lovers when it comes to supporting our stars at home and abroad, but there are too many barriers stopping people from getting up and giving it a go themselves at school and clubs in our communities. "Taking part in sport isn’t just for those aspiring to be the next Joe Root or Lucy Bronze. Everyone deserves the chance to feel the upsides of being more active.

The report by the committee called on Sir Keir Starmer to double the Government’s spending on sport and recreation from its current share of 0.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent. Picture: Alamy