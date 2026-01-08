A new amber warning for snow and wind has been issued by the Met Office this afternoon for these areas, which will apply from tomorrow until 11pm

Families and children use sleds and gather in Brooke Park as snow covers grassed areas and pathways during winter weather. Picture: Aodhán Roberts/Alamy Live News

By Frankie Elliott

Many schools across the UK will remain closed today as snow and wind warnings come into force ahead of Storm Goretti's arrival.

This week's adverse weather conditions have meant schools in many areas, particularly in Scotland, have been shut all week, unexpectedly extending the festive break for thousands of students. Further disruption is on its way, as the first named storm of the year is set to batter the country later today, bringing heavy snow and high-speed winds that could cause significant disruption and pose a danger to life. Read more: Exact date UK freeze is due to end, as Brits brace for heavy snow from Storm Goretti Read more: What are your employment rights during extreme weather?

Storm Goretti weather warnings January 8-9. Picture: PA

Residents in the Midlands, Wales, West Yorkshire and the South are preparing for up to 30cm of snow from 8pm tonight. An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office for these areas, along with a wind warning for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, where 90mph gusts are forecast from 5pm onwards. Forecasters have warned that the UK's first named storm of the year is likely to create a "multi-hazard event", as it coincides with the current cold snap.

Lost Earth Adventures’ instructor Mick Ellerton, abseils down a frozen waterfall in the Yorkshire Dales. Picture: Alamy

A lone mute swan appears to walk on water, albeit frozen, as Midland canals ice over. Picture: Lee Hudson/Alamy Live News

Flying debris is likely to be seen in the affected areas, which could cause injuries or even pose a risk to life. Communities may also see buildings damaged, power cuts and their mobile coverage impacted. Travel is also expected to be disrupted, with delays and cancellations on the roads, railways and air and ferry services. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the storm will bring “wet, windy and wintry weather” to parts of the UK. He said Storm Goretti, named by Meteo France, would bring “some strong winds and some significant snow to central and perhaps southern parts”. The meteorologist added: “As that rain pushes its way and it hits against that cold air that we currently have across us… and so on the northern edge, we are likely to see some fairly significant snow as we go through later tomorrow and into Friday.”

A view of Drumoak school sign as hundreds of schools remain closed across affected areas. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Residents in coastal areas are being urged to take extra care and remain indoors if possible as large waves are expected to throw beach material inland. Those who are travelling are advised to take extra care, with motorists told to be cautious when overtaking in the strong winds and have a winter kit ready in their vehicles. RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: "In these conditions, the key is allowing more time at every stage of the journey, whether that’s clearing vehicles of snow and ice before setting off or reducing the speed at which you’re travelling. "Never be tempted to use hot water to clear a frozen windscreen which, rather than being a hack could actually lead to an expensive crack. "Instead, leave more time before setting off and carry a decent scraper and de-icer so you can clear the windscreen quickly. "It’s important to have plenty of screen wash that protects down to at least minus 10 degrees, ensuring you always have a clear view due to all the dirt from gritted roads.”A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine, according to the forecaster."

A man shovels snow from the pavement in Alford, Scotland. Picture: Getty