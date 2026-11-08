Lucy Powell, the education secretary, said she was "putting a stop" to the education system "rushing" students towards exams without giving them a chance to master core subjects.

By Antonia Vlad

The government will overhaul Key Stage 3 for students in Years 7 to 9, as part of a major review of the National Curriculum.

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Lucy Powell, the education secretary, said: 'The new curriculum and focus for these vital early teen years will mean more children are excited to learn and more teachers are excited to teach'. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

Lucy Powell, Secretary of State for Education, said: "The pressures of GCSEs and an overcrowded curriculum are resulting in too many children receiving a narrower offer during Key Stage 3 and being rushed towards exams without grasping the fundamentals or developing deeper understanding. I’m putting a stop to that." She added: “The new curriculum and focus for these vital early teen years will mean more children are excited to learn and more teachers are excited to teach." The proposed curriculum will focus more on oracy, reading, numeracy, digital and technical skills, as well as drama, PE, music and modern languages.

Schools will be told to stop narrowing their offer in Key Stage 3 with the increasingly widespread practice of focusing earlier and earlier on GCSEs. Picture: Stephen Barnes GB/Alamy

This is part of wider government efforts to tackle disengagement and the rising number of young people not in education, employment or training, especially among disadvantaged pupils and white working-class children. Government data shows persistent absence rises from around 13% in Year 6 to around 25% in Year 9. This comes in response to growing evidence, the Milburn Review, the White Working Class Education Inquiry, and the Becky Francis Curriculum and Assessment Review. The Department for Education added that under the proposals, teachers would still be able to move high-achieving pupils on to GCSE-level work earlier where appropriate.

As part of our once in a generation reforms to the curriculum, Key Stage 3 will get the focus it needs to be engaging, exciting, and richer so that more children participate and progress.



To do this, schools should not routinely bring forward GSCE content and options into this… — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) November 8, 2026