The court heard how he "took advantage" of the youngster - with the teacher charged with nine counts of rape

The science teacher appeared at Snaresbrook as he's accused of raping the schoolgirl in the storeroom and 'wanted her to carry his baby'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A science teacher who raped a schoolgirl in a storeroom has insisted he wanted the pupil to carry his baby, a court has heard.

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Darlington Nuwertey, 32, “took advantage” of the girl after meeting her while he was a teacher at Oasis Academy Silvertown in Newham, east London, it is said. He is on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court charged with nine counts of rape and one count of adult abuse of position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 16 or above. Prosecutor Richard Burrington said Nuwertey, of Bexleyheath, south London, is accused of calling the girl “beautiful” and repeatedly raping her in a school storeroom. Mr Burrington told jurors the case concerns “a schoolgirl… and her teacher, Darlington Nuwertey, and how, the prosecution say, he took advantage of her sexually and in a manner we say amounts to the offences on this indictment.” Read more: Price of diesel hits all-time high as conflict in Middle East rages on Read more: Five arrested near RAF Fairford on terror and explosives charges released on bail

View of Snaresbrook Crown Court where the trial continues. Picture: Alamy

He added: “We say that he took advantage of the imbalance of power between them in the school setting.” The defendant “began to show an interest in her” when she was in Year 10, soon turning 16, the jury was told. He would ask her to wait behind at the end of the lesson and when they were alone in the classroom he would tell her things like she was “beautiful” and “mature for her age”, sometimes he would say things of an “overtly sexual nature”, Mr Burrington said. When she was in Year 11 she found she was struggling in science, and the defendant told her she should come to his class for extra help and she did. Mr Burrington said: “On this particular occasion, when the two of them were alone, he locked the door, pinned her against the wall and began kissing her, while also forcefully groping her breast over her school uniform.” He said Nuwertey was “nearly caught redhanded” when a science technician came into the classroom, but he “quickly ran to the front of the class and pretended nothing untoward was going on”. The court heard the technician was suspicious enough to report the incident to a more senior member of staff, sparking an internal investigation. Nuwertey allegedly pressured the girl into lying about their interaction, the jury heard.

The Oasis Academy in Newham where the rape allegedly took place. Picture: Google Maps