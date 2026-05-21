The 34-year-old worked at the Catholic school in Liverpool, which takes girls aged 11-18, from September 2017 until June 2024

The 34-year-old worked at St John Bosco Arts College in Liverpool from September 2017 until her suspension in June 2024. Picture: Google Maps

By Issy Clarke

A science teacher at a Catholic girls’ school who encouraged pupils to send her "personal" emails overnight and during the holidays has been struck off.

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Jennifer Farron, 34, “fostered a culture” in which her students could contact her in the middle of the night and “express affection” towards her, a disciplinary investigation found. One pupil emailed Ms Farron during the school holidays in 2024 to tell the 34-year-old that they "missed her". The investigation found “excessive” communication between Ms Farron and two students, one of whom contacted the science teacher at 2.14am to say that New Year’s Eve “was the worst 24 hours of (their) life”. Read more: Teacher Anoushka recalls dealing with racism among primary age children Read more: As a teacher I see the 'memeification' of politics firsthand - young people need more chances for civic engagement

She admitted all of the allegations against her, but those relating to the tattoo and cafe were not proved by the panel. Picture: Alamy

Ms Farron encouraged another pupil to copy her tattoo, and to visit her partner's cafe outside of school hours. The 34-year-old worked at the all-girls St John Bosco Arts College in Liverpool, which accepts pupils aged 11-18, from September 2017 until her suspension in June 2024. Ms Farron was also found to have deleted emails relevant to the allegations, and asked her students to delete them too. In the 90 days prior the allegations being made in June 2024, Ms Farron had sent 79 emails to one pupil, and received 80 in return.

The Teaching Regulation Agency found that the communications outside of work effectively blurred “a professional relationship with a more personal one”. “The panel considered that Ms Farron had fostered a culture whereby pupils felt they were able to send emails to her during the night and expressing affection towards her.” Ms Farron appeared to be talking to them about issues they were experiencing, and was found to have not taken “appropriate action” to safeguard “vulnerable” pupils. Emails sent to and from pupils via their school accounts to Ms Farron ranged between 2.14am and 11.13pm. She admitted all of the allegations against her, but those relating to the tattoo and cafe were not proved by the panel.