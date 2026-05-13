The technique enables them to ensure that they can clearly “hear” the sounds of huge cosmic events

This artist's conception illustrates one of the most primitive supermassive black holes known (central black dot) at the core of a young, star-rich galaxy. Picture: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Scientists have discovered a way to “hear” cosmic events like the collision of black holes using a process similar to the pitch-correction used in music production.

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Experts from the international Ligo, Virgo and Kagra (LVK) gravitational wave observatory collaboration used the technique to use gravitational-wave signals to measure the response of their incredibly sensitive instruments. The technique, which they call astrophysical calibration, enables them to ensure that they can clearly “hear” the sounds of huge cosmic events even when one gravitational wave detector is slightly out of tune. The researchers can account for subtle distortions in the data by combining signals from other detectors with precise predictions from the laws of gravity. Experts said the process is similar to how music production software such as Auto-Tune can correct a singer’s pitch if it is off key to meet the right note. Read more: Wayve agrees partnership with Government to boost self-driving car tech in UK Read more: Breakthrough as scientists discover new way to detect heart and kidney disease far earlier than thought

The Event Horizon Telescope captures a black hole at the center of galaxy M87, outlined by emission from hot gas swirling around it under the influence of strong gravity near its event horizon. Picture: National Science Foundation via Getty Images

The findings are described in a paper published as a preprint on arXiv ahead of publication in the journal Physical Review Letters. Dr Christopher Berry, of the University of Glasgow’s Institute for Gravitational Research, is part of the LVK collaboration and an author of the paper. He said: “Gravitational waves are ripples in spacetime that stretch and squeeze space. They are tiny by the time that they reach the Earth, millions of years after the events that first created them. “They are not something which we can hear, but our detectors can output the signals as waveforms that we can increase in pitch to listen to, with each signal producing its own distinctive chirp. “Those chirps encode a wealth of information we can analyse to learn about their sources: their masses, spins, distance, and location.” Scientists said the gravitational-wave signals used by the team to develop their astrophysical calibration technique are among the loudest ever detected by the collaboration. The first signal, picked up on September 25 2024 and named GW240925, was produced by the merger of two black holes between nine and seven times the mass of our sun more than a billion light-years away.