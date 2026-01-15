Studies detecting the presence of microplastics throughout the human body were most likely found in error, a leading group of scientists has claimed.

But researchers have now said the discoveries were probably the result of contamination and false positives.

The high-profile studies, widely reported by the media, suggested micro- and nanoplastics in the brain, testes, placentas, arteries and elsewhere.

The presence of microplastics in the food and drink we consume and the air we breathe is undeniable, but the health risk this poses remain unclear.

Research in this area had exploded in recent years, but current analytical techniques are limited in being able to detect the tiny micro- and nanoplastic particles in the human tissue.

Amid a demand for results, scientists told the Guardian that many studies had being carried out by groups with limited expertise, who overlooked routine scientific checks in their rush to publish findings.

One paper was described as a "joke" by Dr Dušan Materić at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Germany.

A recent analysis listed 18 studies that it said had not considered that some human tissue can produce measurements easily confused with the signal given by common plastics.

Faulty evidence on the level of microplastics in humans could be "dangerous" and lead to misguided regulations and policies, researchers warn.

Lobbyists for the plastics industry will also exploit the misinformation to dismiss legitimate concerns about plastic pollution.

Researchers say analytical techniques are improving rapidly, but the latest "bombshell" raises questions about what is really know about microplastics in the human body.

Prof Matthew Campen, senior author of the brain study in question, told the Guardian: "In general, we simply find ourselves in an early period of trying to understand the potential human health impacts of MNPs and there is no recipe book for how to do this. Most of the criticism aimed at the body of work to date (ie from our lab and others) has been conjectural and not buffeted by actual data.

"We have acknowledged the numerous opportunities for improvement and refinement and are trying to spend our finite resources in generating better assays and data, rather than continually engaging in a dialogue."