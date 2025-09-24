Scientists have discovered the fossil of a new dinosaur in Argentina with the front leg of a crocodile still in its mouth.

The remains belong to a group of dinosaurs known as megaraptorans, which roamed present-day South America, Australia and parts of Asia before evolving into different species over millions of years.

The dinosaur was thought to be 23ft long and over 1,000kg in weight, reportedly living between 66 and 70 million years ago - close to the time when the reptiles went extinct.

Researchers said they uncovered part of a skull, alongside arm, leg and tail bones in the Lago Calhue Huapi rock formation in Patagonia.

Despite being incomplete, the remains “fill a major gap by providing one of the most complete skeletons yet,” according to Federico Agnolin from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences.

Read more: Dinosaur with elaborate armour and spikes one of the ‘strangest ever discovered’

Read more: Newly discovered dinosaur named after sailing legend Dame Ellen MacArthur

The discovery also included the front leg bone of a crocodile preserved in the dinosaurs mouth, offering insight into previously unknown “megaraptoran dietary preferences and feeding strategies”, according to Luco Ibiricu from the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Palaeontology.