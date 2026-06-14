Researchers say they were created faster than previously thought, so can now be connected to the formation of Rum, the Mourne Mountains, and magmatism in Skye in Scotland

By Katy Dartford

Scientists have discovered that Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway was created much more quickly than previously thought.

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New research has revealed that the volcanic events which created the distinctive 40,000 basalt columns took place over just 5.5 million years, eight million years less than previous estimates. Dr Simon Tapster, geochronologist at the British Geological Survey (BGS), said that "by piecing together this tapestry of volcanic rocks all across the North Atlantic, but focusing on Northern Ireland, we have been able to reassess a major globally impacting volcanic event". “In doing that, and in reassessing the timescales, we have shown that actually it occurred in a much shorter duration.” Read More: 'The world's fundamentals are shaking': The extraordinary story of an Icelandic glacier's funeral Read More: Swiss reject 10 million population cap in 'Brexit like' referendum

The Causeway is now thought to have been created in 5.5 million years – eight million years less than previous estimates. Picture: Alamy

The Giant’s Causeway’s distinctive landscape was formed during intense volcanic activity which forced molten rock up through cracks in the earth. Thick lava flows then cooled, contracted and cracked, creating about 40,000 basalt columns. Dr Tapster said the cutting-edge research by the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI) and the BGS, has reconstructed a new timeline for volcanic activity across Northern Ireland. It has allowed researchers to place the volcanic activity that led to the formation of the Giant’s Causeway within a much more precise global context for the first time. The research has significantly updated the understanding of when specific volcanic events happened in Northern Ireland. As a result, scientists can more confidently connect those events to activity and landmarks elsewhere, including Scotland.

The Mourne Mountains. Picture: Alamy