Researchers have identified 36 genes that substantially raise the risk for obsessive-compulsive disorder and chronic tic disorders, a discovery that could lead to new treatments.

OCD is characterised by persistent intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviours, while chronic tic disorders, including Tourette syndrome, involve sudden, repeated movements or vocalisations that are difficult to control.

“In the past we knew about a couple of strong genes, so there were few opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry to develop drugs,” coauthor Jay Tischfield said.

“Now you’ve got over 30 targets, and that opens up new possibilities for treatment development.”

The study published on Tuesday in Nature Neuroscience analysed DNA from nearly 4,000 people diagnosed with these conditions.

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