Scientists find genes linked to OCD - raising the prospect of new treatments
The findings could aid the design of drugs that target the underlying mechanisms rather than simply managing symptoms
Researchers have identified 36 genes that substantially raise the risk for obsessive-compulsive disorder and chronic tic disorders, a discovery that could lead to new treatments.
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OCD is characterised by persistent intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviours, while chronic tic disorders, including Tourette syndrome, involve sudden, repeated movements or vocalisations that are difficult to control.
“In the past we knew about a couple of strong genes, so there were few opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry to develop drugs,” coauthor Jay Tischfield said.
“Now you’ve got over 30 targets, and that opens up new possibilities for treatment development.”
The study published on Tuesday in Nature Neuroscience analysed DNA from nearly 4,000 people diagnosed with these conditions.
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Many of the newly identified genes are shared between OCD and chronic tic disorders.
At the biological level, the disorders appear to involve many of the same brain pathways, the researchers found.
“These genes don’t act individually,” said Tischfield.
“They act in networks. And now you can target whole networks, which will make it easier to design new therapies.”
The researchers also found several of the identified genes were previously linked to autism and schizophrenia, reinforcing increasing evidence that multiple psychiatric conditions may stem from related disruptions in brain development and communication.
Brain cells communicate using chemical signals called neurotransmitters that carry messages from one nerve cell to another.
The genes identified in the study appear to influence how those signals move through the brain's circuitry.
By revealing the biological systems behind the disorders, the findings could aid the design of drugs that target the underlying mechanisms rather than simply managing symptoms, the researchers said.