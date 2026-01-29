Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is known as the 'Doomsday Glacier' because if it collapses, it will cause global sea levels to rise by over a metre.

Scientists are about to drill into the most inaccessible and least understood part of the Thwaites Glacier. Picture: British Arctic Survey

By Katy Dartford

Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) are to drill into the most fragile part of Antarctica's Doomsday Glacier to study how warm ocean water is melting it from below.

Researchers from the UK and South Korea are about to drill into the most inaccessible and least understood part of Thwaites Glacier, in West Antarctica. Measuring around the size of Great Britain or the US state of Florida, the mass of ice is one of the largest and fastest-changing glaciers in the world. Known as the 'Doomsday Glacier,' with ice up to 2,000 metres thick in places, global sea levels would rise by 65cm if it collapses. Over the next two weeks, researchers from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) will use a hot water drill to bore through the ice and use instruments that will send back the first real-time data from this critical location.

Scientists will use a hot water drill 1000 metres through the ice. Picture: British Antarctic Survey

It's hoped this will enable them to better understand how warm ocean water is melting the glacier from below. "This is one of the most important and unstable glaciers on the planet, and we are finally able to see what is happening where it matters most," said Dr Peter Davis, a physical oceanographer at BAS. The International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration team, led by the UK and US, has been studying more stable parts of the glacier since 2018.

Thwaites Glacier is around the same size as Great Britain. Picture: ALAMY