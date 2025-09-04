The tree was deliberately cut down overnight in September 2023, prompting a national outcry and a police investigation. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Scientists have confirmed the minimum age of the Sycamore Gap tree was at least 100 to 120 years old when it was illegally felled in 2023.

The tree, which stood in a natural gap in the landscape next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was analysed by a team of experts from Historic England, the public body that protects the country's historic environment. Their findings suggest the tree first appeared in the landscape in the late 1800s. It was deliberately cut down overnight in September 2023, prompting a national outcry and a police investigation. Earlier this year, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were found guilty of its illegally felling and were sentenced to more than four years in prison. Historic England said its team took a slice from the cross section of the trunk, before wrapping and transporting it to its national science facility in Portsmouth.

The experts counted the tree rings, arriving at an estimated 100-120 for the two main stems of the trunk, which were about a metre off the ground. Rings each typically indicate a year of growth, meaning the tree is at least a century old. The oldest rings representing the first years of the tree's life would be lower down at the base of the trunk, which suggests the tree was first planted even earlier in the late 19th century. The team said the rings were clear across a majority of the surface, but they were less distinctive in others so it was challenging to obtain precise counts. Elsewhere, they observed a distinctive feature in the form of "internal" bark - a line in the middle of the section that indicates the sycamore was at one time multiple individual trunks which fused together.

