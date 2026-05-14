Researchers have identified a new species of dinosaur in Thailand, the largest ever unearthed in Southeast Asia.

The dinosaur, known as Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, measured almost 27 metres long and lived roughly 113 million years ago in what is now Thailand.

A partial skeleton of the species was unearthed in the northeastern Thai province of Chaiyaphum, after a villager spotted the fossil remains.

Scientists have estimated its body mass to be between 25 and 28 tonnes, the equivalent of roughly 20 average-sized cars.

"At full size, Nagatitan likely had very little fear in terms of predation," Thitiwoot Sethapanichsakul, lead author of the research, said.

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