The research is being used to understand conditions such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and addiction.

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel are awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Picture: Reuters

By Katy Dartford

American Karl Deisseroth and Germans Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for developing a technique that uses light to control individual nerve cells in the brain.

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The Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute said Deisseroth, 54, Hegemann, 71, and Nagel, 73, had been selected for their "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics". "This method (optogenetics) makes it possible to switch on, or off, the activity of individual nerve cells in a living brain," said Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet. "This method is now being used in laboratories around the world to reveal the brain's mysteries," he said. Read More: Use of controversial cameras to monitor mental health patients to be examined in inquiry Read More: Knife-wielding small boat migrant who tried to storm Israeli embassy jailed for life

The three laureates' research is providing insights about brain disorders. Picture: Reuters

Anna Wedell, a professor in genetics and a member of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, said a new era in neuroscience had opened, but it was only the beginning. "For the first time we can actually start to understand how the brain processes information and how different neurons interact across the brain," she said. The trio will share a prize sum of 12 million Swedish crowns (£890,000). Deisseroth's wife, Michelle Monje-Deisseroth, who has conducted pioneering research on brain cancers, said the couple were asleep when the Karolinska Institute called them. "It was a very welcome wake-up call. I'm very excited and incredibly honoured, and I'm just so proud of him," she said, adding that her husband's work had "really opened up so many new vistas onto normal biology and disease".

The three laureates' research is providing insights about brain disorders. Animal models are being used to understand schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and addiction, conditions that affect millions of people worldwide and have limited treatment options. Deisseroth used optogenetics to control the movements of mouse whiskers by activating specific nerve cells in the motor cortex. He also used light to wake sleeping mice, confirming that specific nerve cells control wakefulness. "There are mouse models of dementia, epilepsy, addiction. By understanding which cells are active in these diseases in mice, we can understand where to look in humans," Wedell said. Researchers are also applying the technique to try to restore vision to people blinded by retinitis pigmentosa, a progressive eye disease, by inserting a light-sensitive protein into the retina. "The patients lose their photoreceptors, the rods and cones in the retina. But healthy cells remain. Researchers use optogenetics to stimulate these healthy cells, activating the optic nerve and generating visual perception in the brain," said Per Svenningsson, Professor of Neurology at Karolinska.

Karl Deisseroth works in his CNC Lab at Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California. Picture: Reuters