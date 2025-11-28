They warned people to expect travel disruption as air and ferry services may be affected

Gusts of 60-70mph are likely widely within the warning area. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Winds of up to 75mph could hit parts of northern Scotland later, with people warned of possible disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of strong winds which will be in force until 11am on Friday. Forecasters said very strong south-westerly winds will develop during Thursday evening, continuing overnight before easing from the west through Friday morning Read More: Met Office rebukes 'seven inches of snow' headlines - and gives more realistic UK forecast

Waves crash off rocks in Lerwick, Shetland in similar weather last year. Picture: Alamy

The warning covers Orkney, Shetland and western parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute. Gusts of 60-70mph are likely widely within the warning area, with a few places seeing gusts of more than 75mph at times. They warned people to expect travel disruption as air and ferry services may be affected, and there may be difficult driving conditions for high-sided vehicles on some routes.

Storm damaged forest with fallen trees. Picture: Alamy