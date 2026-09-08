The midfielder had been diagnosed with "a mild benign arrhythmia", an abnormal or irregular heart rhythm deemed non-serious.

The procedure took place in Manchester on Tuesday and McTominay will be out of action for two weeks, it os expected.

A statement from the Serie A side read: "On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital.

"The operation was a complete success. McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training."

Napoli announced McTominay’s upcoming short absence last week, saying he would be "available again after the international break" later this month.

A cardiac arrhythmia ablation involves using heat or cold energy to create tiny scars in the heart to block faulty signals and restore a typical heartbeat.

As well as sitting out his club’s Champions League opener against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, the 29-year-old former Manchester United man is set to miss the first four matches of Sebastien Pocognoli's Scotland reign.

Those fixtures include Nations League matches against Slovenia (two games), Switzerland and North Macedonia.

McTominay posted on Instagram following the revelation of his diagnosis: "See you soon Napoli. I won't take long."