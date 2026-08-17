Scotland announce former Monaco boss new head coach following Steve Clarke's resignation
The former West Brom and Brighton was officially unveiled at Hampden Park
Scotland have announced the appointment of Sebastien Pocognoli as the country's new head coach.
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The former Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco head coach has signed an initial two-year contract to succeed Steve Clarke, who stepped down after the World Cup.
Pocognoli, 39, a former Belgium international, led Union to the 2024-25 Belgian title in his first season as a head coach.
The new boss described his appointment as an "honour" and added on the Scottish Football Association website: "When I first heard of the interest, I was immediately excited about the opportunity.
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"Scotland’s supporters are famous for their passion, most recently at the World Cup in the USA, and I have experienced it myself as a player for Belgium when we played in 2013.
"Along with my coaching staff, I will do everything I can to give them a team to be proud of and build on the success that has been achieved already by my predecessor."
Pocognoli becomes Scotland’s second foreign manager following German Berti Vogts’ reign from 2002-04.
The former West Brom and Brighton left-back will aim to build on Clarke's record of leading Scotland to their first three major tournaments of the century.
He added: "Since negotiations began, I have been doing a lot of research, asking a lot of questions and looking at areas that we can build on.
"I am hugely excited by the prospect and look forward to working with the players to achieve even more success."
After leading Union to their first ever title success, Pocognoli joined Monaco in October last year and took them into the Champions League knockout phase, where they lost narrowly to Paris St Germain, but was sacked after a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "He was the standout candidate from a thorough process: a very impressive individual, with a real desire to take on the role and a clear vision for how he wants to go about it."
Pocognoli will begin his tenure with a Nations League campaign against Slovenia, North Macedonia and Switzerland with his first game in charge coming in Ljubljana on September 26.