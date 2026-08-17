The former West Brom and Brighton was officially unveiled at Hampden Park

By Alex Storey

Scotland have announced the appointment of Sebastien Pocognoli as the country's new head coach.

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The former Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco head coach has signed an initial two-year contract to succeed Steve Clarke, who stepped down after the World Cup. Pocognoli, 39, a former Belgium international, led Union to the 2024-25 Belgian title in his first season as a head coach. The new boss described his appointment as an "honour" and added on the Scottish Football Association website: "When I first heard of the interest, I was immediately excited about the opportunity. Read more: Rodri poised for Barcelona move as Manchester City accept £65.4million bid Read more: Pilot 'seriously injured' following crash at First World War airshow event

Pocognoli at Hampden Park. Picture: Getty

"Scotland’s supporters are famous for their passion, most recently at the World Cup in the USA, and I have experienced it myself as a player for Belgium when we played in 2013. "Along with my coaching staff, I will do everything I can to give them a team to be proud of and build on the success that has been achieved already by my predecessor." Pocognoli becomes Scotland’s second foreign manager following German Berti Vogts’ reign from 2002-04. The former West Brom and Brighton left-back will aim to build on Clarke's record of leading Scotland to their first three major tournaments of the century. He added: "Since negotiations began, I have been doing a lot of research, asking a lot of questions and looking at areas that we can build on.

Pocognoli had previously managed Monaco. Picture: Getty