A happy Scotland fan celebrates after the 2026 World Cup Group C qualifier football match between Scotland and Belarus. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Scotland took another step towards the 2026 World Cup finals but it was with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Group C makeweights Belarus at Hampden Park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On a night Steve Clarke took charge of the national side for a record-breaking 72nd time, striker Che Adams fired the home team ahead after 15 minutes to give the Scots the interval lead. Carlos Alos’ side had a goal disallowed in the second half for a foul on Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay in the build-up before the Napoli star struck in the 84th minute with a finish from 10 yards. Belarus substitute Hleb Kuchko reduced the deficit in the sixth minute of added time and in a qualification section that might come down to goal difference – Belarus lost by five to Greece and six to Denmark – the Tartan Army had hoped for more goals and a more fluid performance. Read more: Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery to address collapsed disc in spine Read more: Valentin Vacherot beats cousin Arthur Rinderknech to win Shanghai Open

Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Billy Gilmour. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Scots have 10 points from 12 as they prepare to travel to Greece and host Denmark next month to conclude the quick-fire qualification campaign. Clarke had to reshuffle his side due to the suspension of midfielders Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson while Aaron Hickey’s knee injury forced him out. The Scots showed five changes with defenders Anthony Ralston, Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna and midfielders Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour coming in. However, Clarke’s men had an unconvincing start and Hampden held its breath when Belarus defender Pavel Zabelin headed just over the bar from a corner.

Scotland's defender #02 Anthony Ralston (R) slides in to tackle Belarus' defender #02 Kirill Pechenin (L) during the 2026 World Cup Group C qualifier football match. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images