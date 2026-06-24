I've just returned to Glasgow after watching Scotland play Haiti in Boston, and like many Scots I'll be up late tonight watching us take on Brazil.

This is the third time I've seen Scotland face Brazil at a World Cup. I was there in Spain in 1982 when Scotland scored first through David Narey, who later played for my own team, before eventually losing 4-1.

I was there again in France in 1998 when Scotland opened the tournament against the hosts and lost 2-1.

So I've seen enough World Cups to know how difficult the task is.

But I genuinely believe this Scotland team can make history.

A draw might be enough. I'd love a win, of course, but I think we can go through. If we do, it will be a tremendous achievement for Steve Clarke and his players, and the first time Scotland have ever reached the knockout stages of a World Cup.

What has impressed me just as much as the team, however, has been the supporters.

The Scottish fans have been magnificent.

Boston seemed to be full of them. There must have been 50,000 Scots in the city, even though many could not get tickets.

Inside the stadium, it felt overwhelmingly Scottish. Everywhere I turned, there were supporters from Glasgow, the east coast, the west coast, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles.

Many had taken part in charity events the night before. They had travelled thousands of miles simply to support their country.

The reception they received from Americans was extraordinary.

I joked that Scottish fans had managed to drink Boston drier than it was during Prohibition in the 1920s.

But what people also noticed was that they cleaned up after themselves. They left a positive impression wherever they went. They were great ambassadors for Scotland.

Yet there is something about this World Cup that has angered me.

The ticket prices are a scandal.

I was fortunate. A friend helped me get tickets. Many supporters were not so lucky. FIFA must answer serious questions about the cost of attending these matches. The prices being charged for some games are many times higher than comparable matches at recent major tournaments.

And it doesn't stop at the ticket office.

At the stadium, people were paying $18 for a can of beer or even a bottle of water. Supporters queued for long periods just to get inside.

Football has always been the people's game.

If ordinary supporters are priced out of the biggest tournament in the world, then something fundamental is being lost. If the game is priced out of the reach of real fans, it ceases to be football.

The issue goes wider than supporters in stadiums.

In my work with the United Nations, I've visited countries across Africa where children play football every day without proper boots, without proper kit and sometimes without even a proper football. The love of the game is there, but the resources are not.

FIFA generates enormous revenues from the World Cup. More of that money should be used to give young people around the world the chance to play the game.

The same is true in Scotland.

Getting children onto playing fields is far better than having them spend all their time on social media. And I believe what this Scotland team has achieved will inspire more young people to get involved.

What John McGinn has done for Scottish football has been remarkable. His goal against Haiti was Scotland's first at a World Cup since 1998. Andy Robertson has been an outstanding captain and someone who gives a huge amount back through his charitable work. Scott McTominay and others have helped create a squad full of leaders.

What strikes me about this group is that they understand their responsibilities beyond football. They remain connected to their communities and understand the influence they have on young people.

That is one reason this team has captured the country's imagination.

Whatever happens against Brazil, Scotland's players and supporters have already done something important. They have reminded us what football looks like when it belongs to communities, families and supporters.

The challenge now is to make sure the people who run the game remember that too.

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