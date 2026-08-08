A convicted child rapist has been caught by police after he absconded a secure psychiatric clinic during a staff escorted outing.

Cliff Lyons Dobbie, a restricted patient, went missing on Thursday.

The 54-year-old managed to slip away from carers at the Rohallion Secure Care Clinic in Perth on Thursday afternoon.

Dobbie was convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl in Glasgow while on bail for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy in 1990.

He has been held in high-security units, including The State Hospital in Carstairs, since then.

Police Scotland said: "We are pleased to confirm Cliff Lyons Dobbie has been traced.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."

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