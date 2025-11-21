Scotland's squad the last time they qualified for the World Cup
A look back at the last Scotland team that played in the World Cup, after the team qualified for the 2026 edition
Scotland have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the first time they have made the biggest competition in football since they made it to France 1998.
Listen to this article
Goals from Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney, Lawrence Shankland, Kenny McLean secured a 4-2 win over Denmark, and secured automatic qualification to the World Cup, to join England.
Read also: World Cup 2026 will be longest in history after Fifa introduces 48-team format and 40 more games
Read also: Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland World Cup play-off opponents revealed
There is still a chance that Wales and Northern Ireland could still make it, to give the Home Nations four teams for the first time since 1958.
Back in 1998, Paul Lambert, John Collins, Jim Leighton, and Jackie McNamara were all part of the Scottish squad, which lacked the injured Gary McAllister.
Controversially, at the time, Ally McCoist was left out of the final 23 - despite having scored 16 goals that season, and described the snub as the biggest disappointment of his career.
In France, Scots played the first game of the tournament in Paris's Stade de France on June 10, 1998, losing 2-1 to the holders Brazil, with Collins scoring from the spot for Scotland.
It didn't get much better, with a 1-1 draw against Norway following, and their campaign ended with a drab 0-3 loss to Morocco in Saint-Etienne.
Scotland finished last in group A to bring their 1998 campaign to an early end, which gave a bitter irony to their official tournament song, Don't Come Home Too Soon by Del Amitri.
Steve Clarke's team will be hoping for better in 2026, when the tournament is played in the US, Mexico and Canada.
Scotland's World Cup squad for France 1998
- Jim Leighton, goalkeeper, 39, Aberdeen
- Jackie McNamara, midfielder, 24, Celtic
- Tom Boyd, defender, 32, Celtic
- Colin Calderwood, defender, 33, Tottenham Hotspur
- Colin Hendry (captain), defender, 32, Blackburn Rovers
- Tosh McKinlay, defender, 33, Celtic
- Kevin Gallacher, forward, 31, Blackburn Rovers
- Craig Burley, midfielder, 26, Celtic
- Gordon Durie, forward, 32, Rangers
- Darren Jackson, forward, 31, Celtic
- John Collins, midfielder, 30, Monaco
- Neil Sullivan, goalkeeper, 28, Wimbledon
- Simon Donnelly, forward, 23, Celtic
- Paul Lambert, midfielder, 28, Celtic
- Scot Gemmill, midfielder, 27, Nottingham Forest
- David Weir, defender, 28, Heart of Midlothian
- Billy McKinlay, midfielder, 29, Blackburn Rovers
- Matt Elliott, defender, 29, Leicester City
- Derek Whyte, defender, 29, Aberdeen
- Scott Booth, forward, 26, FC Utrecht
- Jonathan Gould, goalkeeper, 29, Celtic
- Christian Dailly, defender, 24, Derby County