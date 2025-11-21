Scotland have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the first time they have made the biggest competition in football since they made it to France 1998.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney, Lawrence Shankland, Kenny McLean secured a 4-2 win over Denmark , and secured automatic qualification to the World Cup, to join England.

There is still a chance that Wales and Northern Ireland could still make it, to give the Home Nations four teams for the first time since 1958.

Back in 1998, Paul Lambert, John Collins, Jim Leighton, and Jackie McNamara were all part of the Scottish squad, which lacked the injured Gary McAllister.

Controversially, at the time, Ally McCoist was left out of the final 23 - despite having scored 16 goals that season, and described the snub as the biggest disappointment of his career.

In France, Scots played the first game of the tournament in Paris's Stade de France on June 10, 1998, losing 2-1 to the holders Brazil, with Collins scoring from the spot for Scotland.