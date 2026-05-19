Scotland name squad for first World Cup in 28 years
Southampton striker Ross Stewart won his recall after netting 10 goals in his last 21 appearances for Saints
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, with Southampton striker Ross Stewart winning a recall.
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The former Ross County and Sunderland forward has netted 10 goals in his last 21 appearances to help fire Saints into the Championship play-off final.
The 29-year-old earned his only two caps in 2022 before injury hampered his progress.
He joins Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland and George Hirst as Scotland’s striking options in the country's first World Cup in 28 years.
Rangers winger Findlay Curtis has kept his place after making his debut against Japan in March following some good form on loan with Kilmarnock.
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Ben Gannon-Doak has also been included in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad after making three appearances off the bench for Bournemouth since suffering a serious hamstring injury in Scotland’s 4-2 win over Denmark in November.
Clarke has selected Angus Gunn, Craig Gordon and Liam Kelly as goalkeepers, with the three having played just seven club games between them all season.
Falkirk’s Scott Bain misses out having played against the Ivory Coast in March.
Ross McCrorie also drops out with Aaron Hickey, Anthony Ralston and Nathan Patterson providing the right-back options.
It is a familiar defensive pool for Clarke with Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney joined by centre-backs Grant Hanley, Dom Hyam, John Souttar, Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry.
There is heartbreak for Lennon Miller as the Udinese midfielder misses out.
John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie form a strong midfield section alongside wingers Curtis and Gannon-Doak.
Clarke had a number of decisions to make up front with the form of Oli McBurnie, Oliver Burke and Kieron Bowie putting pressure on, but Stewart edged ahead of them and Hirst has retained his place along with regulars Dykes, Adams and Shankland.