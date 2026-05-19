Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, with Southampton striker Ross Stewart winning a recall.

The former Ross County and Sunderland forward has netted 10 goals in his last 21 appearances to help fire Saints into the Championship play-off final.

The 29-year-old earned his only two caps in 2022 before injury hampered his progress.

He joins Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland and George Hirst as Scotland’s striking options in the country's first World Cup in 28 years.

Rangers winger Findlay Curtis has kept his place after making his debut against Japan in March following some good form on loan with Kilmarnock.

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