The former international had been undergoing treatment for cancer

Hastings won 65 caps for Scotland. Picture: Scottish Rugby

By Alex Storey

Tributes have poured in for rugby legend Scott Hastings following his death at the age of 61.

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Hastings won 65 caps for his country over an 11-year period and also represented the British & Irish Lions 12 times across two tours. He remains Scotland's record appearance maker from centre and was part of Scotland’s famous Grand Slam winning team of 1990 alongside older brother Gavin. A statement from the Hastings family on Sunday said: "Corey and Kerry-Anne Hastings are saddened to inform you that Scott, the Scotland and British & Irish Lions centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of Sunday 17 May." Read more: Dr Hook singer Dennis Locorriere dies aged 76 following 'long and courageous' kidney disease battle Read more: North of England eyeing bid to host 2040s Olympics and Paralympics

Scott Hastings in action in 1996. Picture: Alamy

"Despite every effort by the incredible team at the Western General Hospital ICU, he passed away peacefully and pain free. "At this time the family ask everyone to give them space to process and manage their energies and ask for their privacy to be respected." Hastings revealed in 2022 that he was undergoing treatment for Non Hodgkin lymphoma. As well as his impressive on-field career, Hastings also went on to commentate on rugby for a number of broadcasters. Sir Ian McGeechan, former Scotland and Lions head coach said: "My association with Scott and his brother Gavin was always special for me because we came into the Scotland set-up, myself as coach, and Scott and Gavin as players, at the same time. "We came in together and we grew together. I remember Scott on the Lions tours taking an absolute lead. He was so single-minded and determined about winning.

Hastings (far right) during a golf day with fellow Scotish legends Kenny Dalglish, Andy Nicol, and Craig Lee. Picture: Getty

"He was very much your right-hand man, given what he did on the field. I still remember the Grand Slam game against England in 1990. "There was his Lions team-mate from the previous year, Jerry Guscott, in the England team, but Scott gave nothing away to him whatsoever. Whatever jersey Scott wore, he just made it better." Current Scotland Head Coach, Gregor Townsend, said: "In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Scott was an iconic figure for Scottish rugby. "His defensive display in the 1990 Grand Slam victory over England was crucial to that day’s success and he epitomised what it meant to play for Scotland – combining passion, confidence and aggression, whenever he wore the navy blue jersey.

Scottish Rugby is immensely saddened to learn of the death earlier today of former Scotland and British & Irish Lions centre, Scott Hastings. He was 61. pic.twitter.com/y2zqJmMDNp — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) May 17, 2026