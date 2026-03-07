Les Bleus arrived in Edinburgh knowing a bonus-point win over Gregor Townsend’s men would have sealed them a second consecutive championship and teed them up for a first Grand Slam since 2022

The rampant Scots who produced one of their greatest-ever performances to blow Fabien Galthie’s team away. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Scotland put themselves in contention for a first-ever Six Nations title with a sensational seven-try 50-40 victory over France at Murrayfield.

Les Bleus arrived in Edinburgh knowing a bonus-point win over Gregor Townsend's men would have sealed them a second consecutive championship and teed them up for a first Grand Slam since 2022. But it was the rampant Scots who produced one of their greatest-ever performances to blow Fabien Galthie's team away.

Kyle Steyn scored two tries. Picture: Getty

Wings Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn both scored doubles, while Pierre Schoeman, Ben White and substitute Tom Jordan also crossed. The only blemish for the Scots, who led 47-14 at one point, was that they allowed the French to score four tries in the final quarter of an hour to make the scoreline more respectable. The French remain top of the table on points difference ahead of their showdown with England in Paris next Saturday night, but the second-placed Scots will head to Ireland with a chance of making history if Steve Borthwick’s men can do them a favour. Scotland made the perfect start when Graham was fed by Finn Russell and darted through a gap to score on the right in the fifth minute. Russell converted. The try was Graham’s 36th at Test level, edging him ahead of Edinburgh team-mate Duhan van der Merwe at the top of the national team’s all-time scoring charts. It was the first time France had found themselves behind on the scoreboard in this year’s championship. After weathering some further Scottish pressure, Les Bleus drew level in the 18th minute. Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu had the ball ripped from his grasp by Antoine Dupont and the French worked it out to the left where Matthieu Jalibert slipped in the lethal Louis Bielle-Biarrey to score. Thomas Ramos converted. Things looked ominous for the hosts when the visitors went ahead with their second try in the space of four minutes as Bielle-Biarrey’s grubber kick sent fellow wing Theo Attissogbe bounding over, with Ramos again adding the extras.

