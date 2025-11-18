Scotland qualify for World Cup for first time since 1998 with 4-2 win in Denmark thriller
The Tartan Army will be in the North America spectacle next summer
Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for first time since 1998 after a chaotic game in which they beat Denmark 4-2.
Listen to this article
The Tartan Army have topped their qualifying group after winning the one-game shootout against the Danish side which went into the game in pole position.
The game had been expected to be tight before the game, but Napoli's Scott McTominay scored a stunning overhead kick with just two minutes and 55 seconds on the clock.
The Danish side responded to the early goal by peppering Craig Gordon's goal with shots but could not find the net before half-time.
After the break, Scottish face renewed pressure and hope dampened after a marginal foul inside the box was given against Andy Robertson to allow Rasmus Hojlund to convert from the spot.
But Danish pressure did not pay, as Rasmus Kristiansen saw red for a foul on John McGinn to give hope to the Hampden crowd.
But the Tartan Army came again, as Lawrence Shankland of Hearts tapped a corner home from the goal-line to put Scotland 2-1 up on 78 minutes.
The game had more twists and turns to come, as just three minutes later Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United scored a snapshot to level the scores once again.
After the goal, Scotland piled pressure on Kasper Schmeichel's goal.
And substitute Kieran Tierney lashed home from outside the box in the 93rd minute to win the game.
But Scotland added insult to injury as Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line to rubberstamp their victory with the last kick of the match.
Steve Clarke has become the first Scotland manager to qualify for three major tournaments and write himself into folklore.