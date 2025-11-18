Scotland have qualified for the World Cup for first time since 1998 after a chaotic game in which they beat Denmark 4-2.

The Tartan Army have topped their qualifying group after winning the one-game shootout against the Danish side which went into the game in pole position.

The game had been expected to be tight before the game, but Napoli's Scott McTominay scored a stunning overhead kick with just two minutes and 55 seconds on the clock.

The Danish side responded to the early goal by peppering Craig Gordon's goal with shots but could not find the net before half-time.

