Lewis Ferguson netted his first Scotland goal as Steve Clarke’s side came from behind to beat Greece 3-1 and maintain their promising start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

But Ryan Christie levelled within two minutes following his own corner and Ferguson marked his 19th cap with a goal 10 minutes from time as Scotland capitalised on another set-piece.

Scotland were outplayed before Kostas Tsimikas fired the visitors into a 62nd-minute lead at Hampden.

Substitute Lyndon Dykes capped the comeback in stoppage-time as he pounced on a goalkeeping blunder as Scotland kept pace with Group C leaders Denmark and moved four points ahead of their opponents.

Scotland could move out of sight of Greece on Sunday when they host Belarus and their opponents travel to Denmark.

There were some negatives for Scotland as Christie and Ferguson picked up a suspension and Aaron Hickey suffered what appeared to be an injury to his left hamstring as he continues his comeback from 20 months out of first-team action.

The visitors won 3-0 at Hampden in March in the Nations League play-offs and they quickly took control of this game. Vangelis Pavlidis missed an open goal when he failed to connect properly with a pass across the face of goal.

Good pressure on the ball from Christie, John McGinn and Grant Hanley protected Angus Gunn as the visitors created shooting opportunities and the goalkeeper did well to hold a deflected effort from Pavlidis.

Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was blowing for fouls at the slightest contact but Scotland had a let-off when he very harshly booked Christos Zafeiris for simulation after Ferguson had barged into the midfielder in the penalty box.

Other than a couple of set-pieces, Scotland had not mustered any first-half threat. Clarke’s side looked disjointed in possession, often hitting it up to the isolated Che Adams as Greece pressed.

There were more close shaves early in the second half as Greece continued to pick passes in and around the Scotland box. Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras cleared the bar with their efforts.