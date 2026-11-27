Just one day after he appeared at the Scottish Parliament, he announced: "Today, I have taken the decision to step down from the role of CMO on health grounds.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Holds NHS Press Conference. Picture: Pool/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Scotland's chief medical officer has announced his resignation, on the grounds that he does not "currently enjoy the good mental health necessary to continue" in the role.

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Professor Sir Gregor Smith was appointed chief medical officer (CMO) in April 2020 on an interim basis after predecessor Dr Catherine Calderwood was forced to quit after breaching COVID rules by visiting her second home. His resignation comes after he was questioned by Holyrood's Health Committee over issues at NHS Grampian, where a 2022 report found 19 avoidable deaths had taken place at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's hepatobiliary (HPB) department. Sir Gregor was officially appointed to the role in December 2020. Just one day after he appeared at the Scottish Parliament, he announced: "Today, I have taken the decision to step down from the role of CMO on health grounds. Read more: Hospital admissions for flu running at highest level for this time of year since before Covid pandemic Read more: SNP says Burnham cannot block Scottish independence vote while 'flirting with' EU referendum

His resignation comes after surgeon, Dr Mohammed Habib, called for NHS Grampian to face a corporate homicide probe. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He went on: "It has been a privilege to be the CMO of Scotland for the last six and a half years, but it has become very clear to me that the nature and purpose of the role is not generally understood. He said that the years of the pandemic, and those following, had “taken their toll.” "Events over the last few days have shown me that I don't currently enjoy the good mental health necessary to continue with the exceptional challenges that this role can expose you to." The chief medical officer was informed of the 2022 report, and briefed the former health secretary Humza Yousaf, who went on to become first minister just months later. It has not been confirmed whether the deaths were escalated to then first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Only last week were First Minister John Swinney and current Health Secretary Angela Constance told of the findings after revelations from Dr Mohammed Habib, a surgeon at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.