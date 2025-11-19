Scotland secured their place at next summer's World Cup in North America with a 4-2 win over Denmark in Glasgow

Major Stevie Small performance director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, who piped the Scotland team onto the pitch at Hampden Park. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

The piper who played on the pitch ahead of Scotland's World Cup qualifying win over Denmark has said it was an "incredible honour" to do so.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Major Stevie Small, 60, performance director at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, played Flower Of Scotland ahead of the kick-off at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening. Scotland secured their place at next summer's World Cup in North America with a 4-2 win over Denmark in Glasgow. It is the first time the country has qualified for the men's World Cup since 1998. Speaking after the match, Major Small said: "Leading the Scotland team in the national anthem on the night we qualified for the 2026 World Cup was an incredible honour. Read More: Have all the Home Nations ever all qualified for a World Cup? Read More: Scotland qualify for World Cup for first time since 1998 with 4-2 win in Denmark thriller

Asked if he expected the team to win, he said: "I did actually this time. I thought 'they're going to be up for this'". Picture: PA

"The atmosphere at Hampden was the best I've ever experienced, the crowd were so loud I could barely hear myself play. "It took me right back to when Kenny Dalglish scored against Wales in 77 to send us to Argentina. "Working with the Tattoo has opened the door to so many unexpected opportunities like this and I feel genuinely privileged. "And yes... I'll absolutely be following the team to the World Cup next year. C'mon Scotland!" Major Small, who began playing the pipes aged eight, said he never lost faith in Scotland qualifying despite a long track record of falling short. Asked if he expected the team to win, he said: "I did actually this time. I thought 'they're going to be up for this'. "You could tell as the feeling in the stadium was very positive and I thought the team were going to do it this time, particularly three minutes in when Scottie McTominay put that overhead kick in.

Major Stevie Small, performance director at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: PA