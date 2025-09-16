A senior Scottish Conservative MP supports the mass deportation of illegal immigrants, claiming numbers are "out of control" - despite the council area for his constituency housing no asylum seekers.

John Lamont - who represents the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency - is the only Scottish MP to back the call from former Reform MP Rupert Lowe.

His support was previously described as "morally repugnant" by political opponents when he signed the Early Day Motion.

But today he doubled down in a video posted on X.

In it, Mr Lamont, his party's former shadow Scottish Secretary until he was sacked by Kemi Badenoch, says: "Illegal immigration in this country has got out of control. There are too many people in this country who are not allowed to be here. That's why I back Rupert Lowe's motion to deport all illegal immigrants."

The motion calls for the UK government to "implement a comprehensive national strategy to identify, detain, and deport all individuals found to be residing in the United Kingdom illegally".

UK government data for councils who are housing asylum seekers in Scotland shows there are none in the Scottish Borders council area, which covers Mr Lamont's constituency.

SNP MSP Paul McLennan said Mr Lamont was "waxing lyrical" about mass deportations.

He added: “Under Russell Findlay’s disastrous leadership, we have seen the Tories repeatedly dance to Nigel Farage’s toxic tune.

"We now have a Scottish Tory MP openly waxing lyrical about one of Farage’s most abhorrent policies.

“With Westminster parties now taking their political direction from Nigel Farage, it is clear that only the SNP will stand up to his toxic agenda."

The Scottish Conservatives currently have no fixed policy on immigration though a spokesperson told LBC the party believes that illegal immigration "must be stopped and that immigration must come down.

"We will set out our specific policy positions before the 2026 election."

Party leader Russell Findlay has been accused of dragging his party further to the right in a bid to ward of challenge from Reform at next year's Holyrood elections. He has seen a number of councillors and this month one of his MSPs - Graham Simpson - defect to Nigel Farage's party.

Findlay has said it is "understandable" people are protesting outside of hotels housing asylum seekers. Anti-immigration protests have been held in Perth, Aberdeenshire and Falkirk.

Campaign group Stand up to Racism Scotland has accused Findlay of scapegoating refugees.