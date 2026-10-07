Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay has returned to training with Napoli for the first time since undergoing a heart procedure.

The 29-year-old received corrective ablation treatment in the Spire Manchester Hospital after being diagnosed with a mild, benign arrhythmia in September.

The procedure was declared a success, with the midfielder prescribed a period of rest before rejoining the Serie A side. He had previously taken to Instagram to tell fans "See you soon Napoli, I won’t take long".

The club confirmed on Wednesday that he had been cleared for duty after further check-ups and posted pictures of him working alongside team-mates ahead of their weekend clash against Frosinone.

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