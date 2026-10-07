Scott McTominay back in training with Napoli after 'successful' heart procedure
The club confirmed on Wednesday that he had been cleared for duty after further check-ups
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Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay has returned to training with Napoli for the first time since undergoing a heart procedure.
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The 29-year-old received corrective ablation treatment in the Spire Manchester Hospital after being diagnosed with a mild, benign arrhythmia in September.
The procedure was declared a success, with the midfielder prescribed a period of rest before rejoining the Serie A side. He had previously taken to Instagram to tell fans "See you soon Napoli, I won’t take long".
The club confirmed on Wednesday that he had been cleared for duty after further check-ups and posted pictures of him working alongside team-mates ahead of their weekend clash against Frosinone.
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A short update read: "On Wednesday, Scott McTominay underwent further diagnostic tests, which showed that he is fit to play.
"(He) therefore resumed training with the rest of the team after the period spent training separately."
The former Manchester United man has played twice this season, coming off after 56 minutes against Como before his heart issue was detected.
He missed the next three games as well as the recent international break with Scotland.